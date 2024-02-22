Kashmir startups: New startup policy in line with 'Stand-Up India'

Advertisement

Startup boost in J&K: In line with the central government's 'Standup India' initiative, Jammu and Kashmir's startup policy, approved on Thursday is envisaging to set up 2,000 startups in J&K in the next five years. Senior officials of the Union Territory told Republic Business that the J&K Startup Policy 2024-27, will focus on providing a boost to the start-up ecosystem of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the policy, as many as 721 startups likely to come up in Jammu and Kashmir between 2018-28, are the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP) recognised startups, while women-led startups and units led by women entrepreneurs will be the key focus.

Venture capital funds

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir aims to set up a Venture Capital Fund of Rs 250 crore and will infuse a maximum of Rs 25 crore as an initial fund to this venture capital fund.

Co-working space with uninterruptible high-speed Internet to the selected recognised startups at a subsidised price is one of the contours of the UT's startup focus.

"The venture capital fund so created shall invest primarily in recognised start-ups of Jammu & Kashmir. The department shall work out detailed modalities for the creation of the venture fund and its usage in consultation with the Finance Department," the official spokesperson added.

A monthly allowance of Rs 10,000 for a period of one year, is being paid to the startups subject to the approval of the Start-up Task Force in the UT.

"There is also a provision of one-time assistance as seed funding of up to Rs 20 lakh (four equal installments) to be provided to startups recognised by JKEDI which is a nodal agency for startups. For seed funding there is cap of 25 startups per year which is a decision based upon the available budget and desire to support a manageable number of startups effectively," said an official comminque of the UT administration.

"The Government is committed to establish 2,000 startups in but by providing seed funding to a smaller number of carefully-selected startups, the Government can prioritise quantity over quality for long-term economic growth. This will also ensure that the resources are utilised efficiently. The budgetary support for implementation of the Startup Policy for a period of three years will be Rs 39.60 crore," it said.