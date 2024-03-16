×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Starbucks AGM: Shareholders retain board, rejects human rights disclosure

Proposals urging the coffee giant to disclose human rights policies and details regarding discrimination against "non-diverse" groups were rejected.

Reported by: Business Desk
Starbucks
Starbucks | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Starbucks AGM: At Starbucks' annual general meeting, shareholders decided to re-elect all 11 directors to the company's board. Notably, proposals urging the coffee giant to disclose human rights policies and details regarding discrimination against "non-diverse" groups were rejected.

Ahead of the meeting, there was anticipation as a coalition of labour unions, represented by the Strategic Organising Center (SOC), nominated candidates for three board seats. This move aimed to address concerns regarding pay, benefits, and worker treatment for Starbucks' unionised baristas. 

However, just days before the AGM, the SOC withdrew its nominees following an agreement between Starbucks and its baristas' union to establish a framework on unionisation and collective bargaining.

Advertisement

Human rights proposal

Furthermore, a proposal by the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) requesting Starbucks to publish a report on its human rights policies, particularly regarding its expansion plans in China, was turned down. The NLPC raised concerns over the company's growth strategy in China amidst human rights controversies in the region, though the proposal received only 1.5 per cent of the votes.

In addition, shareholders dismissed a proposal calling for disclosure on discrimination against "non-diverse" individuals. This proposal, brought by the National Center for Public Policy Research, criticised Starbucks' diversity and inclusivity policies, alleging they excluded individuals lacking certain diverse qualities. The group had previously sued the company over its hiring goals and diversity-linked executive pay.

Lastly, a proposal from PETA regarding disclosures on Starbucks' pricing of plant-based milk was also rejected by shareholders.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 16th, 2024 at 12:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a minute ago
BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

4 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

8 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

11 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

12 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

13 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

14 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

15 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

16 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

17 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

21 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

22 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

22 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

25 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

26 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM's Light Moment

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo