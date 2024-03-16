Advertisement

Starbucks AGM: At Starbucks' annual general meeting, shareholders decided to re-elect all 11 directors to the company's board. Notably, proposals urging the coffee giant to disclose human rights policies and details regarding discrimination against "non-diverse" groups were rejected.



Ahead of the meeting, there was anticipation as a coalition of labour unions, represented by the Strategic Organising Center (SOC), nominated candidates for three board seats. This move aimed to address concerns regarding pay, benefits, and worker treatment for Starbucks' unionised baristas.

However, just days before the AGM, the SOC withdrew its nominees following an agreement between Starbucks and its baristas' union to establish a framework on unionisation and collective bargaining.

Human rights proposal

Furthermore, a proposal by the National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) requesting Starbucks to publish a report on its human rights policies, particularly regarding its expansion plans in China, was turned down. The NLPC raised concerns over the company's growth strategy in China amidst human rights controversies in the region, though the proposal received only 1.5 per cent of the votes.



In addition, shareholders dismissed a proposal calling for disclosure on discrimination against "non-diverse" individuals. This proposal, brought by the National Center for Public Policy Research, criticised Starbucks' diversity and inclusivity policies, alleging they excluded individuals lacking certain diverse qualities. The group had previously sued the company over its hiring goals and diversity-linked executive pay.



Lastly, a proposal from PETA regarding disclosures on Starbucks' pricing of plant-based milk was also rejected by shareholders.



(With Reuters Inputs)