×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Accel shortlists 8 AI-focused startups as part of third accelerator programme

The six-month accelerator programme provides mentorship to ventures to provide more ammunition for these startups to unlock growth and partnerships.

Reported by: Business Desk
Startup ecosystem India
Startup ecosystem India | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Startup cohort: Venture capital firm Accel has shortlisted eight startups with distinct offerings in AI and Industry 5.0 for their accelerator program,‘Atoms 3.0'.

The six-month accelerator programme provides mentorship to ventures to provide more ammunition for these startups to unlock growth and partnerships. 

Advertisement

Providing upto $500,000 in funding to the startups, the Atoms 3.0 program also gives access to over $5 million in perks, one-on-one handholding and a vigorous founder community network.

Among the global venture fund’s portfolio companies,  Flipkart, Cure.fit, Ninjacart, Swiggy and BookMyShow are a part.

The Atoms 3.0 program will provide pre-seed startups in Artificial Intelligence and Industry 5.0, which are new-age models indicating humans collaborating with smart machines.

Advertisement

"The shift to a thematic programme design for Atoms 3.0 has enabled us to provide deeper, sector-focused mentorship for the startups. Atoms has always restricted itself to smaller cohort sizes to stay hyper-focused on the needs of a smaller group of exceptional founders," said Prayank Swaroop, a partner at Accel.

The eight startups as part of the third cohort symbolise the "next wave of disruptors in AI and Industry 5.0", he said.

Advertisement

The eight startups have four of them pushing new frontiers in AI, including Tune AI which is  a GenAI stack for enterprises, Skoob, a generative AI platform for elevating reading experiences, Meritic, a co-pilot for financial storytelling as well as Arivihan, which is India’s first fully automated AI-based learning platform.

Spintly, which is in the Industry 5.0 space, provides an IoT (Internet of Things) platform for smarter building management.

Advertisement

Asets comprises of a multidisciplinary CAD (computer aided design), simulation, and engineering design platform.

The other two startups as part of the cohort are presently in "stealth mode".

Advertisement

"The six-month Atoms 3.0 journey is giving founders insight into critical areas like hiring, getting your first 10 customers, or tuning your pitch for investors,” said Barath Shankar Subramanian, another partner at Accel.

The previous two editions of Atoms were sector-agnostic, but the present cohort minutely focuses on AI and Industry 5.0 startups. 

Advertisement

Swaroop and Subramanian, Accel partners who are leading the AI and Industry 5.0 domains respectively believe that even as these two areas open up incredible opportunities, the momentum of innovation in these categories calls for founders to have the correct mindset for steer the market, provide sector-focused mentorship.

The previous two cohorts saw 24 startups raise over $200 million. It also provides networking and learning opportunities.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Daniel Balaji and kamal haasan

Kamal On Daniel's Death

7 minutes ago
Deepak Sharma Arrested

Deepak Sharma Arrested

9 minutes ago
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics

9 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Suicide

13 minutes ago
Easter 2024: What is the Significance of Easter Eggs?

Easter 2024

15 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Amar Singh Chamkila BTS

16 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Accel shortlists 8 AI

16 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

13 Held Near Lonavala

19 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

22 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

Shravan Singh Joins BJP

22 minutes ago
Harry Kane

Bayern vs Dortmund

23 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Pirates Legal Action

23 minutes ago
Dhruv Sitwala

Sitwala enters QFs

23 minutes ago
Team GOAT

GOAT First Single

29 minutes ago
vijender singh

Boxer Vijender Singh

31 minutes ago
LSG vs PBKS

IPL 2024, LSG vs PBKS

31 minutes ago
Ankur Warikoo on udible has got you covered

Plan money management

39 minutes ago
YourFellowArab

YourFellowArab Kidnapped

42 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google's timeline for RCS support on iPhone

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  2. Han So Hee-Ryu Jun Yeol Call It Quits Within Two Weeks Amid Controversy

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Zodiac Signs That Are Born To Be Rebels And Challenge The Status Quo

    Lifestyle5 hours ago

  4. 'Received I-T Notice Last Night', Claims DK Shivakumar

    India News7 hours ago

  5. AAP's Bharadwaj, Atishi to Address Press Conference at Noon Today | LIVE

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo