Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 13:13 IST

Action taken after persistent non-compliance: RBI on Paytm Payments Bank, shares fall 10%

While reassuring that there is no worry about the overall system at the moment, the RBI chief said that an FAQ will be issued about the Paytm crisis next week.

Business Desk
RBI on Paytm crisis
RBI on Paytm crisis | Image:Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Shaktikanta Das
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

RBI on Paytm: The supervisory action taken against One97Communciations-owned Paytm Payments Bank has been taken after persistent non-compliance, according to the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Swaminathan J.

“Such actions are preceded by months or years of bilateral engagement. We provide time to regulated entities to take necessary action,” Swaminathan J responded to a media query during the post-monetary policy committee press briefing. Considering Paytm's large user base, he also said that suitable steps will be taken to ensure customers’ interests are protected.

Advertisement

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, “We give sufficient time to every regulated entity to comply with regulatory requirements. Sometimes we give more than sufficient time to comply. We are a responsible regulator, and supervisor. If everything has been complied with, why should we act?”.

While reassuring that there is no worry about the overall system at the moment, the RBI chief said that an FAQ will be issued about the Paytm crisis next week. The share price of One97 Communications fell close to 10 per cent to an intraday low of Rs 446.65 apiece on the NSE on Thursday, February 8, 2024.
 

Advertisement

Published February 8th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

4 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

4 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

4 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

4 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

4 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

4 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

4 hours ago
Ayaan Mukerjee

Ayaan Mukerjee Spotted

5 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun In The City

5 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur

Ranbir-Alia Outing

5 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky Outing

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra's Sporty Look

8 hours ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Rocks Denim Look

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol's Viral Video

12 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti At Temple

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Atheleisure

12 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Hilarious Video

15 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena In Doha

15 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Opposition flames 'North vs South' divide over Centre's fund allocation

    The Debate4 hours ago

  2. Animated Films To Watch For Magical Experience

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  3. WATCH | The Undertaker makes an EPIC entry during Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal

    Sports 4 hours ago

  4. Saif Shares His Opinion About Star Kids, Talks About His Sons

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Tourist Places To Visit in North East India

    Web Stories5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement