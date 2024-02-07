English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

Ahead of Ram Temple consecration, OYO inaugurates 65 hotels and homes in Ayodhya

The online hotel and stays booking site has seen a 350% increase in searches for Ayodhya on its platform over the past year.

Business Desk
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Must-know facts you need to know about this sacred structure
Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Must-know facts you need to know about this sacred structure | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Online stays booking platform OYO has inaugurated 51 OYO homestays and 14 hotels in Ayodhya ahead of the Ram Temple consecration in the city on January 22.

The inauguration was done in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Brijesh Pathak as well as National General Secretary of BJP B L Santosh. State Cabinet Minister for Tourism and Culture Jaiveer Singh and Surya Pratap Sahi, Cabinet Minister for Agriculture were also part of the property inauguration.

Expressing his delight at the expansion, Brijesh Pathak, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said the newly-inaugurated properties will increase accommodation capacity, ensuring a smooth experience for the pilgrims.

“OYO's focus on local homestays aligns with our mission to empower Ayodhya's residents and showcase the city's cultural heritage through authentic experiences. We look forward to a long-term partnership with OYO in making Ayodhya shine as a beacon of spiritual tourism," he added.

The homestays will not only cater to the needs of religious tourists but also contribute to the overall development of Ayodhya's hospitality sector, as per the statement.

Deepa Malik, Independent Director at OYO said they have also identified 15 OYO homestays in Ayodhya with ramps to make it convenient for divyang (specially-abled) devotees coming to Ayodhya.

The hospitality technology platform has also announced an expansion to spiritual hotspots apart from Ayodhya, namely Puri, Shirdi, Varanasi, Amritsar, Tirupati, Haridwar, Katra-Vaishno Devi, and the Char Dham with 400 properties due for launch by the end of this year.

OYO said it has seen a staggering increase of 350 per cent in searches for Ayodhya on its platform over the past year.

The Ritesh Agarwal-owned startup has partnered with the Ayodhya Development Authority and the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation for smooth and timely operations ahead of the consecration.

In Ayodhya, guests will be able to find budget-friendly rooms with prices starting from Rs 1000.

The properties in Ayodhya are located at strategic locations across the city to ensure a seamless stay for guests.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 20:09 IST

