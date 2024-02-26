Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

AI, Healthcare dominate Peak XV’s Spark 03 cohort

The third cohort of the venture capital firm includes 14 startups and 16 female founders. Overall 48 founders and 41 startups have been part of previous cohorts

Business Desk
Startup Representative
Startup Representative | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Investments in Innovation: Peak XV has launched new startup cohort Spark 03, with artificial intelligence and healthcare dominating the cohort, the venture capital firm said on Monday.

The third cohort of the venture capital firm includes 14 startups and 16 female founders, with overall 48 founders and 41 startups across over 10 sectors in less than 3 years

Advertisement

Four companies in the cohort are in the domain of AI and health-tech each.

The remaining companies in the cohort are engaged in building software as a service (SaaS), consumer and B2B platforms, Peak XV said.

Peak XV managing director Sakshi Chopra said in a statement that the 16 female founders  were selected among the many applications received for the current cohort based on their ambition, first principles thinking and rich operating experience.

“Many of them are second-time founders. We’re excited to see them develop into leaders of tomorrow,” she added.

Advertisement

Among the four companies focusing on AI include RaptorX.ai, which assesses cyber risks for businesses using fraud detection and prevention on its platform. Another company, FOBOH, helps in the sustainable scaling of food and beverage wholesalers. Travel platform Traverse and Wordsworth AI are e-commerce focused companies, who have been incorporated as part of the cohort.

The health-tech solutions include BabyMD, which is a full-stack paediatric service firm. Soulside is into providing mental health solutions using AI, while Evenly is a chain of dermatology clinics for customised solutions. The fourth company in the list of health-techs is in stealth mode.

Advertisement

The other companies as part of the cohort include SaaS platform Profit Peak, which provides actionable data insights to e-commerce businesses for profitability.

Meitic is another company in the reporting and data space as part of the cohort, which enables mid-market companies in automating their reporting and analytics.

Advertisement

Fix my Curls has also been selected in the cohort, which is a hair care brand for catering to naturally textured hair. Melvvi is another startup in the lifestyle space, which makes handmade and sustainable lifestyle products.

PeakXV, formerly known as Sequoia Capital India and South East Asia, has been into operations in the region for 18 years, having grown to manage over $9 billion in capital across 13 funds. With investments in over 400 companies, the venture capital firm has also seen 20 public listings (IPOs) of the companies in its portfolio.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

13 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

13 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

16 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

21 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

21 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. INLD Chief Nafe Singh Rathee's Alleged Killers Caught On CCTV

    Videos9 minutes ago

  2. India beat England: Team India clinch 5-match series after beating ENG

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  3. Centre mandates minimum age criteria for class 1 admission to 6+years

    Education11 minutes ago

  4. CUET UG 2024 registration to begin today evening

    Education12 minutes ago

  5. Centre’s Infra Push: 2,000 Rail Projects Worth Rs 41,000cr Inaugurated

    India News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo