Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

All you need to know about ‘Investor Information and Analytics Platform’

This platform features "StartupGPT," an AI-based conversational platform designed to streamline information access for users navigating vast datasets.

Business Desk
Startup ecosystem India
Startup ecosystem India | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

IIT Madras startup platform: Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday, February 27, launched the ‘Investor Information and Analytics Platform’ developed by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. This pioneering platform serves as a comprehensive resource hub, offering startups seamless access to investor networks, insights, and research analysis, thus fostering growth and innovation within the entrepreneurial landscape.

The platform, launched today, acts as a centralised repository, consolidating vital information pertinent to startups, venture capitalists (VCs), investors, government schemes, and other key components of the startup ecosystem. Developed by researchers at the Centre for Research on Start-ups and Risk Financing (CREST) of IIT Madras, this initiative is poised to significantly benefit startup founders, entrepreneurs, and aspiring innovators seeking to carve a niche in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Advertisement

During the launch event, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar lauded the platform's role in bridging existing gaps within the innovation ecosystem, emphasising its potential to offer valuable insights to researchers and policymakers alike. He highlighted the platform's holistic approach towards comprehensively researching the innovation landscape, underscoring the pivotal role of startups in driving India's growth trajectory across diverse sectors.

A noteworthy feature of the platform is "StartupGPT," an AI-based conversational platform designed to streamline information access for users navigating vast datasets. This intuitive interface enables users to pose queries in simple language, facilitating real-time access to relevant information. To ensure broad accessibility, the platform offers full access at a nominal cost, ensuring maximum outreach and impact among aspiring entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

With information on over 200,000 startups, close to 11,000 angel investors, 5,000 VCs, 1000 incubators, and numerous government agencies and banks supporting startups, the platform serves as a comprehensive repository of resources vital for startup success.

Thillai Rajan A, Head of CREST at IIT Madras, underscored the platform's pivotal role in democratizing access to information and capital, thereby accelerating the commercialization of innovation. He stressed the platform's significance in nurturing India's innovation-driven economy, empowering young entrepreneurs to identify and leverage key resources critical for their ventures' success.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science9 minutes ago

  2. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  3. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Siddaramaiah Thanks Somasekhar; RLD MLAs Vote for BJP's Sanjay Seth

    Lok Sabha Elections11 minutes ago

  5. PM Modi Announces Names Of Astronauts Of Gaganyaan Mission

    Videos11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo