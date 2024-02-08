Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Amaha secures over Rs 50 crore in series A funding led by Fireside Ventures

Amaha, founded by psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Amit Malik, addresses the mental health treatment gap in India.

Business Desk
Startup review 2023
Amaha has positively impacted over 5 million lives globally through its mobile app | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Amaha, formerly known as InnerHour, a leading mental health organisation in India, has successfully raised over Rs 50 crore in an extended series A funding round. Fireside Ventures led the funding with an investment of Rs 36.4 crores, complemented by an additional investment of Rs 15 crore from other strategic investors. The funding round marks one of the largest investments in mental health in India.

Amaha, founded by psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Amit Malik, and co-founded by social entrepreneur Neha Kirpal, addresses the mental health treatment gap in India. The organisation offers treatment and care for various mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, ADHD, OCD, schizophrenia and addictions.

Malik, CEO of Amaha, expressed enthusiasm about the funding, stating, "The INR 50+ Crore infusion helps consolidate Amaha's position as the leading mental healthcare provider in India and accelerates the company's strategic expansion plans." The funds will aid in addressing dynamic mental health challenges faced by individuals, families and organisations across the country.

Ankur Khaitan, Principal at Fireside Ventures, highlighted the importance of addressing mental health issues in India, stressing upon Amaha's unique business model and clinical expertise. He stated, "Amaha with their deep clinical expertise and unique business model across digital and offline clinics will be able to solve for awareness and access to a wider audience."

Amaha's multi-disciplinary team of 150+ mental health therapists and psychiatrists has provided services in 15+ languages, conducting 10,000+ personal and group interventions per month across 600+ cities in India. The organization's mobile app, recognised as the "Best App for Good" by Google Play, offers 600+ self-care tools and 1000+ content resources.

Over the years, Amaha has positively impacted over 5 million lives globally through its mobile app. The organisation aims to provide continuous collaborative care, as demonstrated by its acquisition and partnership with India's foremost Child and Adolescent mental health organization, Children First.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

