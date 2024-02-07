Advertisement

BoAt's co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta revealed how he became more serious about business after Season 1 of a business reality TV show.

Gupta on Monday shared a post on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, asking followers, "Why am I your favourite shark?" Within minutes, the post received a huge number of comments and likes on the social media platform.

Advertisement

"Let me ask a rhetorical question. Why am I your favourite shark?" Gupta posted on X.

Let me ask a rhetorical question. Why am I your favourite shark ?#sharktankindia pic.twitter.com/HCEwKgL9uD — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) February 5, 2024

Replying to a user on X who claimed that Gupta was his favourite shark in Season 1, Gupta stated that he is now more serious about business. "Energy same hai bhai, just became a little serious about business. Hope to win you back," he added.

Energy same hai bhai, just became a little serious about business. Hope to win you back 🙏🏻 — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) February 5, 2024

Another X user commented about Gupta's attitude in Season 3 of business reality show Shark Tank India. Gupta said that this season he has evolved like a shark, and he wants to be serious about his business and investments.

"Thanks Jerry for the feedback. Probably this season I have also evolved as a shark and I want to be serious about businesses and investments. In business, everything can’t be rosy and happy," Gupta said.

Advertisement

Thanks Jerry for the feedback. Probably this season I have also evolved as a shark and I want to be serious about the businesses and investments. In business everything can’t be rosy and happy. — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) February 5, 2024

Another user called Gupta an inspiration for every middle class dreamer. To which Gupta replied and said, "Dreams are our superpower."

Advertisement

Dreams are our superpower — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) February 5, 2024

A Shark Tank India viewer also praised Gupta's shoes in the show.

Advertisement

Thanks bro! Atleast someone noticed 😎 — Aman Gupta (@amangupta0303) February 5, 2024

Besides Gupta, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group; Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart; Ritesh Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of OYO; and Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics are the other sharks this season on the business reality TV show, Shark Tank India.