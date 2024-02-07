Updated February 5th, 2024 at 16:26 IST
Aman Gupta becomes serious about business after Shark Tank Season 1
BoAt's co-founder and Shark Tank India judge Aman Gupta revealed how he became more serious about business after Season 1 of a business reality TV show.
- Business
- 2 min read
Gupta on Monday shared a post on the microblogging site X, formerly Twitter, asking followers, "Why am I your favourite shark?" Within minutes, the post received a huge number of comments and likes on the social media platform.
"Let me ask a rhetorical question. Why am I your favourite shark?" Gupta posted on X.
Replying to a user on X who claimed that Gupta was his favourite shark in Season 1, Gupta stated that he is now more serious about business. "Energy same hai bhai, just became a little serious about business. Hope to win you back," he added.
Another X user commented about Gupta's attitude in Season 3 of business reality show Shark Tank India. Gupta said that this season he has evolved like a shark, and he wants to be serious about his business and investments.
"Thanks Jerry for the feedback. Probably this season I have also evolved as a shark and I want to be serious about businesses and investments. In business, everything can’t be rosy and happy," Gupta said.
Another user called Gupta an inspiration for every middle class dreamer. To which Gupta replied and said, "Dreams are our superpower."
A Shark Tank India viewer also praised Gupta's shoes in the show.
Besides Gupta, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group; Azhar Iqubal, Co-founder and CEO of Inshorts; Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato; Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Peyush Bansal, Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart; Ritesh Aggarwal, CEO and Founder of OYO; and Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics are the other sharks this season on the business reality TV show, Shark Tank India.
Published February 5th, 2024 at 15:35 IST
