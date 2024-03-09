×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

Baron Capital raises Swiggy's valuation to $12.16 billion ahead of IPO

Baron Capital has adjusted the value of its stake in Swiggy to $87.2 million over an initial investment of $76.7 million in the food delivery platform.

Reported by: Business Desk
Swiggy
Swiggy | Image:@vishlbhardwaj/ X.com
Swiggy valuation update: New York-based Baron Capital has elevated the valuation of Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based food delivery giant, to $12.16 billion, TechCrunch reported, citing SEC filings. This valuation exceeds the $10.7 billion post-money valuation secured by Swiggy in early 2022, indicating robust investor confidence in the hyperlocal commerce unicorn.

Baron Capital disclosed that it has adjusted the value of its stake in Swiggy to $87.2 million, representing an increase from its initial investment of $76.7 million in the food delivery platform. The valuation reassessment, effective as of December 31, 2023, would boost investors' confidence in Swiggy's growth trajectory and market potential.

Swiggy's resurgence in valuation is particularly noteworthy amid heightened competition in India's food delivery sector. With approximately 45 per cent market share, Swiggy continues to strengthen its position in a rapidly evolving market landscape. Moreover, the industry's consolidation into a duopoly, with Swiggy and Zomato emerging as dominant players, underscores the favourable outlook for Swiggy's future profitability and scalability.

Despite its strong market presence, Swiggy faces challenges on the path to profitability, trailing behind its competitor Zomato, which has witnessed a surge in its stock price and market capitalisation. Zomato's success in improving profitability and expanding its quick commerce arm has intensified the competitive dynamics in the sector.

Swiggy's foray into instant grocery delivery and diversification into consumer electronics reflect its strategic efforts to capture a larger share of the e-commerce market. The company, backed by investors like Prosus Ventures, Accel, and SoftBank, is positioning itself for sustained growth and innovation. As Swiggy prepares for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO), the company is striving to enhance operational efficiency and streamline costs.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 16:00 IST

