Updated February 7th, 2024 at 21:37 IST

BlinkIt introduces 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week amid surge in orders

When the “Single Mode” is turned off, products such as flowers, cards, chocolates, gifts, and sexual wellness products come into display.

Business Desk
BlinkIt Single Mode
BlinkIt Single Mode | Image:Republic
  • 2 min read
BlinkIt Valentine's Day orders: As Valentine's week begins, Zomato-owned instant delivery grocery mart BlinkIt has introduced a ‘Single Mode’ on its app. Users can switch to ‘Single Mode’ to see curated products for options for party with friends, binge and chill, and self-care products. When the “Single Mode” is turned off, products such as flowers, cards, chocolates, gifts, and sexual wellness products come into display.

Meanwhile, the app has seen a surge in orders ahead of Valentine's Day, with the company reporting that it has already sold more roses than it did on Rose Day in 2023.

The company's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, said that he is expecting a bigger peak in orders in the evening and that he is happy that the company can help so many people send Valentine's Day gifts.

The introduction of the new features is a sign that BlinkIt is looking to capitalise on the growing trend of online gifting. The company is facing competition from other online retailers, such as Amazon and Flipkart, but it is hoping that its focus on instant delivery will give it an edge.

It is still early days, but BlinkIt's new features appear to be a hit with customers. Albinder said that 20 per cent of all orders since morning have been placed through its "Order for someone else flow". This suggests that there is a demand for curated gifting options, and BlinkIt is well-positioned to meet that demand.

Published February 7th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

