Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

boAt begins probe into alleged data breach of 7.5 million customers

Reports suggest that the breach was carried out by a threat actor known as ShopifyGUY, who purportedly leaked around 2 gigabytes of data on dark web forums.

Reported by: Business Desk
boAt data breach
boAt data breach | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

boAt data breach response: Following reports of a data breach allegedly compromising the personal information of over 7.5 million customers, Indian consumer electronics brand boAt has responded with a commitment to investigate the incident thoroughly and prioritise the protection of customer data.

The breach, which allegedly exposed personally identifiable information (PII) such as names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and customer IDs, has raised concerns among consumers and cybersecurity experts alike. Reports suggest that the breach was carried out by a threat actor known as ShopifyGUY, who purportedly leaked around 2 gigabytes of data on dark web forums.

Advertisement

In response to the reports, a spokesperson for boAt stated, "boAt is aware of recent claims regarding a potential data leak involving customer information. We take these claims seriously and have immediately launched a comprehensive investigation. At boAt, safeguarding customer data is our top priority."

The company's acknowledgment of the issue comes amid growing scrutiny over data privacy and security in the digital age. With an increasing number of consumers relying on online platforms for transactions and interactions, safeguarding personal information has become a paramount concern for businesses across industries.

Advertisement

Cybersecurity experts have underscored the significance of addressing data breaches promptly to mitigate potential risks and restore consumer trust.

The implications of data breaches extend beyond immediate concerns of personal information exposure. Individuals affected by such breaches are at heightened risk of financial fraud, phishing scams, and identity theft, highlighting the urgent need for robust security measures and proactive response strategies.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 13:04 IST

