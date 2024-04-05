×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 15:22 IST

BYJU'S breaches loan terms, faces obstacles in small stake sale: Report

MEMG Family Office initiated arbitration proceedings against Byju's in March, alleging non-repayment of loans totaling $42 million, the report said.

Reported by: Business Desk
Byju's loan breach
Byju's loan breach | Image:Byju Raveendran
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BYJU'S crisis: Beleaguered edtech startup BYJU'S has encountered a setback as it breached terms of loans worth $42 million, news agency Reuters reported citing a confidential order revealed recently. The company has been instructed by an arbitrator to refrain from selling certain shares of a group firm, further exacerbating its challenges amidst ongoing allegations of mismanagement, according to the report.

Once hailed as India's first decacorn, with a valuation soaring to $22 billion in 2022, BYJU'S has faced a series of setbacks in recent times, including an auditor's departure, regulatory investigations, and demands from investors to remove CEO Byju Raveendran over alleged mismanagement. Despite its denials of any wrongdoing, the company's valuation has plummeted to approximately $250 million.

Advertisement

In the latest development, MEMG Family Office, led by Indian billionaire doctor Ranjan Pai, initiated arbitration proceedings against BYJU'S in March, alleging non-repayment of loans totaling $42 million, the report said. The loans were intended to be repaid through a pre-agreed transfer of certain shares of a BYJU'S group entity, Aakash Education.

An arbitrator, appointed under Singapore International Arbitration Centre rules, has ruled in favor of MEMG, ordering BYJU'S to refrain from disposing of 4 million shares of Aakash Education. These shares, constituting a 6 per cent stake as per the loan agreement last year, are subject to the order dated April 4.

Advertisement

Ritin Rai, the emergency arbitrator, noted in his order that a "case of breach of the loan agreement" has been established. This order, as reported by Reuters, underscores the intensifying legal challenges confronting BYJU'S.

However, a source close to the company mentioned that the order does not pose a significant threat and that negotiations are underway with MEMG to resolve the dispute amicably, the report said.

Advertisement

In the course of the arbitration proceedings, BYJU'S cited delays in obtaining approvals from certain investors, which were crucial for transferring the shares to MEMG.

Moreover, BYJU'S has faced cash flow issues in recent months, hindering its ability to compensate staff, reportedly due to a legal dispute with some investors, as disclosed by Raveendran in an internal memo last month. In a separate development in February, a US unit of BYJU'S filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in a Delaware court, citing liabilities ranging from $1 billion to $10 billion.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 15:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

SC comes down hard on Patanjali

Ayurveda product market

a few seconds ago
RBI e-rupee expansion

RBI to expand e-Rupee

a few seconds ago
Amala Paul

Amala's Baby Shower

2 minutes ago
Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area;

Fire

5 minutes ago
Marico Q4 revenue

Marico revenue growth

8 minutes ago
Republic

RBI MPC meeting

9 minutes ago
Byju's loan breach

Byju's crisis

11 minutes ago
Dead body

Somali Man Kills GF

13 minutes ago
Shoma Sen

Shoma Kanti Sen

25 minutes ago
BJP Highlights Congress' Fresh Blunder in Manifesto

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

28 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD Photos

30 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's career hattrick

35 minutes ago
Pat Cummins and MS Dhoni

Pat Cummins on Dhoni

43 minutes ago
CSK vs SRH in Hyderabad in IPL 2024

IPL 2024: SRH vs CSK

43 minutes ago
Representative

Commercial access talks

an hour ago
United States: The Fed's decision to maintain its key rate at 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent and the announcement of officials' unexpectedly dovish forecasts for 2024, projecting 75 basis points of cuts

US Extends Work Permit

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Ethnicwear

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News16 hours ago

  2. Rohit Sharma enjoying a mid-week break from cricket, spotted jet-skiing

    Sports 16 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar Dismisses 'Free & Fair' Remark by UN on Indian Elections

    World17 hours ago

  4. Vistara Cancels Flights Yet Again, Sources Claim Situation Improving

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Congress Releases Another List of Lok Sabha Candidates For Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo