×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Byju's initiates salary payments for march amid investor dispute

In a communication addressed to its workforce, Byju's attributed the delay in salary payments to the actions of a group of four investors.

Reported by: Business Desk
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting | Image:Byjus
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Edtech giant Think and Learn, the parent company of Byju's, has started the disbursement of March salaries to its employees after a nine-day delay, with the payout process expected to conclude within the next 10 days, sources revealed.

In a communication addressed to its workforce, Byju's attributed the delay in salary payments to the actions of a group of four investors. The company expressed regret over the situation and assured employees that it had arranged alternative funding sources to ensure timely payments.

Advertisement

The delay comes in the wake of Byju's raising $200 million through a rights issue, with the aim of fulfilling operational requirements, including meeting salary expenses.

The group of investors in question, namely Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV, alongside support from other shareholders such as Tiger and Owl Ventures, have reportedly taken legal action by approaching the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). This move has led to delays in accessing the rights issue funds, resulting in the disruption of salary payments.

Advertisement

Byju's emphasized its appreciation for the patience and understanding demonstrated by its employees during this challenging period.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 16:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

3 minutes ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

3 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

5 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

8 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

13 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

15 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

18 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

20 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

20 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

22 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

23 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

24 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

27 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

28 minutes ago
What Is Androgynous Fashion?

Gender-fluid Fashion Tips

28 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo