×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

BYJU's seeks arbitration in investor dispute at NCLT

The investor council accused BYJU’s of violating the tribunal's order by issuing shares to investors of the rights issue without increasing authorised share cap

Reported by: Business Desk
Byju's Raveendran
Byju’s Raveendran No Longer a Billionaire; Check His Net Worth | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Embattled edtech firm Think and Learn, the owner of BYJU’s brand, sought for the matter involving disgruntled investors to be referred for arbitration.

BYJU’s challenged the allegations of the investor council before the National Company Law Tribunal, as per sources. 

The investor council accused BYJU’s of violating the tribunal's order by issuing shares to investors of the rights issue, without completing the process of increasing authorised share capital.

"The respondent also tried to distract the NCLT by saying that the matter needs to be referred to arbitration. The petitioners' counsel pointed to various case law and sections of the law that provide that such a matter cannot be referred to arbitration in view of the violations alleged and the prayer sought," a source present during the hearing said.

The NCLT has given 10 days to BYJU’s for filing its response in the matter, with the next hearing scheduled for 23 April.

Advertisement

A group of four investors - Prosus NV, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV Partners, with support from Tiger Global and Owl Ventures - had moved the the NCLT against BYJU's $200-million rights issue.

On April 3, the NCLT placed a plea by the investors to halt the rights issue before the tribunal president after a difference of opinion cropped up between members of its Bengaluru bench.

Advertisement

BYJU’s on March 29 concluded its EGM to increase the company's authorised share capital. There were no objections to the resolutions during the meeting, as per the sources.

CEO Byju Raveendran told miffed investors hours before the EGM that they could participate in the $200 million rights issue, which they had earlier also maintained distance from. None of those from the investor clutch participated.

PeakXV, General Atlantic and Prosus sought a stay on the March 29 EGM, which was not granted by the NCLT.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 4th, 2024 at 23:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ex-US President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump to Israel

a few seconds ago
Trump Townhall US GOP

Trump's challenge

2 minutes ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

Woman Killed in Delhi

2 minutes ago
Ashutosh Sharma

Who is Ashutosh Sharma?

2 minutes ago
Joe Biden spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu days after an Israeli air strike killed food aid workers in Gaza.

Biden Warns Bibi

7 minutes ago
Manhattan New York

Manhattan water spillover

7 minutes ago
Speeding Bus Runs Over 3-Year-Old Girl In Faridabad, Driver On Run

3-year-old girl

8 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

11 minutes ago
Representational image of cocaine.

Drugs Haul at Nagpur

13 minutes ago
Liquor Worth Rs 98.52 Crore Seized In Chamarajanagar LS Constituency By Kerala Excise Department

Rs 98.52 Cr Liquor Seized

20 minutes ago
Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.

Pak on Chinesw Safety

20 minutes ago
Shashank Singh

Reactions on Shashank

25 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

Rahman In Doubt

26 minutes ago
Heroin worth Rs 210 crore seized in Assam

Rs 210 Cr Heroin Seized

27 minutes ago
Shashank Singh

Shashank proves his worth

28 minutes ago
KKR

IPL 2024: Points Table

29 minutes ago
Celebrating International Day Of Conscience 2024

Intl. Day Of Conscience

32 minutes ago
PBKS vs GT

PBKS beat GT by 3 wickets

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. CBSE Changes Exam Format for Classes 11,12 From 2024-25 Session

    Education4 hours ago

  2. 7-year-old 'Little Dhoni' successfully masters the helicopter shot

    Sports 5 hours ago

  3. Robert Vadra Throws Hat in Ring, Hints at Contesting Polls From Amethi

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Seema Haider's Pak Husband Writes to Noida Cops, Demands Her Narco Test

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Earthquake of 6.3 Magnitude Jolts Japan's Honshu

    World10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo