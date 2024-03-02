Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:22 IST

BYJU's unable to pay salaries due to investors: Founder tells staff

Few investors have "stooped to heartless levels", ensuring we are unable to utilise the raised funds for salaries, Raveendran said.

Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran | Image:Instagram
Salary delay: BYJU'S is unable to pay salaries to its staff since the fund issue is locked in a separate account, founder Byju Raveendran has said amid its ongoing dispute with investors.

Few investors have "stooped to heartless levels", ensuring we are unable to utilise raised funds to pay salaries, Raveendran has told the company staff as per reports.

(With PTI inputs)

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:22 IST

Advertisement
