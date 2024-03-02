Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
BYJU's unable to pay salaries due to investors: Founder tells staff
Few investors have "stooped to heartless levels", ensuring we are unable to utilise the raised funds for salaries, Raveendran said.
Salary delay: BYJU'S is unable to pay salaries to its staff since the fund issue is locked in a separate account, founder Byju Raveendran has said amid its ongoing dispute with investors.
Few investors have "stooped to heartless levels", ensuring we are unable to utilise raised funds to pay salaries, Raveendran has told the company staff as per reports.
Published March 2nd, 2024 at 16:22 IST
