Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 18:41 IST

BYJU’s calls EGM resolutions “null and void” amid investors voting on ouster

The voting results of the meeting are still awaited

Business Desk
Byju Raveendran
Byju Raveendran | Image:Wikmedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Embattled edtech startup BYJU's has called the resolutions in its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) as “invalid and ineffective,” as the investors put the removal of founder Byju Raveendran and his family on vote.

The EGM, which concluded in the afternoon on February 23, was marred by chaos and challenges with 200 attendees including some BYJU's employees seeking entry into the virtual meeting.  

Initially scheduled for 9:30 AM, the EGM faced a delay of nearly an hour. As per reports, some entrants had named themselves as Sir Michael Knight, Natalia Cruz and Kevin Pietersen. 

Only after meticulous verification were around 40 representatives of the investors granted access to cast their votes on the resolution.

The resolution aims to replace the current board of Think and Learn, the operating firm of BYJU's, which consists of Byju Raveendran, his wife and co-founder Divya Gokulnath, and his brother Riju Raveendran. Notably, Raveendran and family own 26.3 per cent of the company. The investors hold 30 per cent in the entity.

Advertisement

Byju Raveendran, who was absent from the EGM, deemed it “procedurally invalid” in a second communication to shareholders within the same week, arguing that the meeting violates legal frameworks. 

He quoting a recent order from the Karnataka High Court, he highlighted that any decision made at the EGM would not take effect until March 13, which is the next date for the scheduled court hearing.

The dispute spilled into the legal arena with a group of four investors filing a suit for oppression and mismanagement against the edtech's management, which also seeks to declare the founders unfit to run the company. 

The suit filed also calls for appointing a new board for BYJU'S, while deeming the recently concluded $200 million rights issue as void. It also demands a forensic audit of accounts.

Advertisement

The investors, including Prosus, GA, Sofina, and Peak XV, allege various issues, including financial mismanagement leading to the loss of control of Aakash, default on a Term Loan B for its offshore entity Alpha, and governance lapses.

They have also expressed concerns about the rights offer, regulatory non-compliance, opacity in sharing information, and unauthorised corporate actions regarding the acquisition of Northwest Education Pte.

The plea seeks to prevent value erosion for shareholders and ensure the preservation of worth for employees and customers. Byju's, once valued at USD 22 billion in 2022, has seen a significant drop in valuation to USD 200 million in the recent rights issue.

Advertisement

Raveendran, in an attempt to assuage investor concerns, has pledged increased transparency on fund utilisation and a commitment to restructuring the board. However, the outcome of today's EGM will only take effect after the court hearing in March, prolonging the uncertainty surrounding Raveendran's leadership.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 18:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Yana Mir

“I'm not Malala…”

2 hours ago
Sonarika Bhadoria

Sonarika's Wedding Bash

3 hours ago
Rakul-Jackky

Rakul At Jackky's Home

3 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Hits The Gym

4 hours ago
Rakul & Jackky Wedding

Rakul's Wedding Video

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Wraps Up Jigra Shoot

5 hours ago
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony to see Bollywood heroes perform

Celebs Prepare For WPL

5 hours ago
The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

19 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

21 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

21 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

a day ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

a day ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

a day ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Delhi: Students Protest Against APS' Principal over Boy's Suicide

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Masked Robbers Allegedly Loot ‘Satta’ in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri | Video

    India News15 minutes ago

  3. StanChart is a permanent work-in-progress

    Business News16 minutes ago

  4. Paytm bank removed from list of authorised banks to buy FASTags

    Business News16 minutes ago

  5. RBI explores global platforms to boost foreign access to Indian bonds

    Economy News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo