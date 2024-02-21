Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 21st, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Byju’s successfully completes $200 million rights issue despite valuation cut

The ongoing rift between Byju’s and some of its largest shareholders escalated in recent weeks with calls for an EGM to remove Byju Raveendran as company's CEO.

Business Desk
Byju's leadership dispute
Byju's rights issue | Image:Byju Raveendran
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Byju's rights issue: Edtech major Byju’s has announced the full subscription of its recently launched $200 million rights issue, even as the company faces a significant valuation adjustment and internal shareholder disputes. The Bengaluru-based firm, valued at $22 billion in its previous financing round in early 2022, revealed plans last month to raise $200 million through a rights issue, marking a substantial reduction in its pre-money valuation to approximately $20 million to $25 million, as reported by TechCrunch.

Despite the successful subscription of the rights issue, a group of major investors, including Prosus and Peak XV, have yet to indicate their participation, risking the potential loss of equity stake in Byju’s. Founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran, expressed gratitude for the subscription but emphasised the importance of broad shareholder participation, urging all investors to join the initiative.

Advertisement

The ongoing rift between Byju’s and some of its largest shareholders, led by Prosus, has escalated in recent weeks, with calls for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove Raveendran and his family members from the company. Byju’s clarified that the investor group lacks the necessary voting rights to enact such changes, with the EGM scheduled for this Friday.

In an attempt to address the investor concerns, Raveendran outlined measures to foster transparency and governance, including the appointment of a third-party agency to oversee the fundraising process and the restructuring of the board with the addition of two non-executive directors.

Advertisement

The latest developments mark a significant turn of events for Byju’s, which has faced challenges in securing new funding amidst governance issues and market uncertainties. Previous attempts to raise capital, including discussions for a $1 billion funding round last year, faltered following the departure of key board members and a technical default on debt obligations.

Despite these setbacks, Raveendran remains optimistic about Byju’s future, citing resilient user engagement and brand strength. He highlighted sustained growth in website and app traffic, underscoring user confidence in the platform's offerings despite recent challenges to the company's reputation.

Advertisement

Published February 21st, 2024 at 10:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty At Airport

13 hours ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Walks In Style

13 hours ago
Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Suns In White

13 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir At A Shoot

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Monochrome Video

13 hours ago
Sreeleela

Sreeleela Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann With Wife

14 hours ago
Divya Aggarwal

Divya's Haldi

14 hours ago
Luv Ranjan

Luv At Airport

14 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant starts wicketkeeping

14 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Flaunts Her Style

14 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Walks In Style

14 hours ago
The Debate

Media assaulted

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Do You Know - These Are The Most Emotional Zodiac Signs

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. 'End of an Era', Says Ex Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Fali Nariman

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 'They Don't Make Them Like Him Anymore': Singhvi on Fali S Nariman

    India News11 minutes ago

  4. WFP Pauses Food Deliveries to Gaza Amid ‘Chaos, Gunfire and Looting’

    World12 minutes ago

  5. Rahul Gandhi Poses as ‘Lord Krishna’, Stokes Controversy

    India News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo