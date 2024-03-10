×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

BYJU’S to disburse partial salaries to employees

The embattled edtech had cited the blocking of funds raised in the $200 million rights issue

Reported by: Business Desk
BYJU'S
BYJU'S | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Some part of it: Embattled edtech BYJU’S will release partial salaries to employees by Monday, days after company founder Byju Raveendran said the company was not able to release salaries amid an ongoing conflict with investors.

In a set of two internal mails to employees, the company said it has made salary arrangements through alternate funds, with the salary expected to reflect by Monday, as per sources.

Advertisement

Think and Learn, the parent entity of BYJU’S has released the full salary of 25 per cent of employees who come in the lower pay bracket, and the rest of the employees have received partial payments.

BYJU’S management also mentioned the financial constraints faced by the company because a select group of investors blocked their funds.

Advertisement

'We processed your salary for February late at night on Friday. However, due to yesterday being a second Saturday and on account of the long weekend, we expect the salaries to be reflected in your accounts on Monday. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by this delay and are grateful for your understanding,'' BYJU's management said in a mail to the employees whose full salary has been released.

As per the sources, 25 per cent of employees in the lower pay scale will obtain full salary payment.

''As you know, a group of investors has blocked the funds raised through the rights issue, rendering them temporarily unavailable for our business purposes. This situation has created an immediate financial constraint for the company. However, we assure you that we are actively working to resolve this matter and restore normalcy,'' the company said.

A group of four investors of BYJU'S had filed a suit alleging oppression and mismanagement on hands of the company management, approaching the Bengaluru branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in a plea to oust founders and board - CEO Byju Raveendran, his wife Divya Gokulnath and brother Riju Raveendran. Other demands of the investors included the appointment of a new board, and declaring the rights issue concluded in February as void.

The four investors who signed the petition include Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV, who also received support from other shareholders including Tiger and Owl Ventures.

Advertisement

NCLT asked BYJU'S to consider extending the closing date of the $200 million rights issue, which the management hinted it would not accept despite estranged investors flagging technicalities which obstructed the issue to close.

The tribunal mandated for the funds received through the rights issue to be kept in an escrow account, as per an interim order of February 27. BYJU'S cannot withdraw funds till the matter is disposed, the Bengaluru bench mandated.

Advertisement

The next hearing for the case will be on April 4.

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 20:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

arvind kejriwal

Desperate Kejriwal

4 hours ago
EAM Jaishankar Meets Iceland's FM Bjarni Benediktsson In Delhi

EAM Meets Iceland's FM

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dances In Kinnaur

4 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Tiger-Akshay's Banter

4 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Bodycon Outfit

4 hours ago
Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi's Viral Video

4 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Stuns In Casuals

4 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini At Miss World 2024

4 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Praises Husband

4 hours ago
Neha Kakkar

Neha-Husband Together

4 hours ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

a day ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

a day ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

a day ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

a day ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

a day ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Disha Patani's Endorsement For A Pakistani Brand Sparks Outrage

    Entertainment31 minutes ago

  2. PM Virtually Launches 'Mahatari Vandan Yojana' in Chhattisgarh | LIVE

    India News32 minutes ago

  3. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu Adopts Joint SOP To Manage Human-Wildlife

    India News35 minutes ago

  4. Delhi Airport Expanded T1 Terminal to be Operational by May

    India News35 minutes ago

  5. Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Backed Oscar-Nominated To Kill A Tiger

    Entertainment40 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo