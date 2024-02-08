English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

ConveGenius raises Rs 58 crores led by UBS Optimus Foundation, Mount Judi Ventures

The edtech company aims to bring its conversational AI Platform SwiftChat to 200 million users

Business Desk
From collaborative learning to problem solving: Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning
From collaborative learning to problem solving: Impact of EdTech on lifelong learning | Image:IANS
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Edtech fundraise: AI-led edtech platform ConveGenius has raised $7 million (about Rs 58 crores) in a funding round led by UBS Foundation and Mount Judi Ventures.

Other investors in the growth financing round include its existing investor base of Michael & Susan Dell Foundation,  Bace Capital, Heritas Capital, and Gray Matters Capital.

Advertisement

The round is focused on advancing the generative AI capabilities of SwiftChat, bringing it to 200 million users and expanding into international markets, the company said in a statement.

The funding announcement is among the first for the sector this year. It comes at a time when platforms in K-12 learning are not gaining much investor traction, after the world opened up post-pandemic, and governance issues emerged in the sector.

Advertisement

Noida-based ConveGenius was founded in 2013 by Jairaj Bhattacharya and Shashank Pandey, and has three business verticals for education and data intelligence, namely SwiftChat - a conversational AI bot store, Swift School - personalised adaptive learning platform for schools, and Swift Insights - large-scale assessments and data intelligence platform.  

Their conversational AI bot store pans across 143 million users in close to 6 lakh schools in India.

Advertisement

Jairaj Bhattacharya, Cofounder and Managing Director of ConveGenius said the funding round marks a crucial step in ConveGenius' journey.

“Our team remains steadfast in the pursuit of empowering every learner, starting with India and fostering data-driven governance for transformative change in education. The capital raised will empower us to export another Indian technology to global markets."

Advertisement

The company last raised a seed round in 2021 worth $5 million by BAce Capital, Heritas Capital, and 3Lines Venture Capital along with MSDF. The company has raised eight rounds worth $9.09 million prior to the current funding, as per data platform Tracxn.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

6 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

6 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

9 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

9 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

9 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

12 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

12 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

12 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

16 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World5 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement