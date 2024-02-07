Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Delhi HC takes cognisance on fake Peak XV and Sequoia Capital channels on WhatsApp, Telegram

The directive comes after the venture capitalist firms alleged persons meted fraudulent trading and investment-related advice in their name

Business Desk
Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has directed WhatsApp and Telegram to suspend accounts duping people in the name of Peak XV and Sequoia Capital.

Ordering for the issue of appropriate directions by authorities to curb these identified scams, the Court has taken cognisance of a series of financial scams proliferating online wherein the scammers were using the name of the prominent venture capital firms scamming people to the extent of several lakhs and crores.

Advertisement

The two separate cases were filed on January 22, after which the court issued a directive to the messaging platforms to suspend and block access to the relevant accounts.

While Sequoia Capital is a California-headquartered venture capital firm for seed, early-stage, and growth-stage investments across private companies in technology, Peak XV Partners was formerly the Indian and South Asian arm of Sequoia Capital. 

Advertisement

Peak XV was alerted of one such scam in December last year wherein a 'Pak XV' application tried to pass off as Peak XV's brand and trademarks. The site also reproduced content from the official website to operate its website and application that offered fake investment schemes. The perpetrators even conducted webinars on stock trading tips by impersonating employees of the firm.

In September 2023, Sequoia Capital was informed of a WhatsApp group named John Analyst Group-303 managed by persons who identified themselves as Sequoia Capital Investors Advisors and Sequoia Capital BTC Trading Team, purportedly a part of the Sequoia Capital Group.

Advertisement

The suits were up for hearing on January 24, wherein the Hon’ble Court took cognisance of the scams, passing orders stating that the perpetrators are taking aid of Peak XV and Sequoia Capital’s standing in the market to induce unaware consumers into investing a substantial amount of money, and passing off Peak XV's and Sequoia Capital's respective trademarks claiming an association with the venture funds.

The WhatsApp group ‘Peak XV 1026’ was also using the name and images of Peak XV's Managing Director Shailendra Singh and Rajan Anandan, it was reported. 

Advertisement

As per the High Court's orders, Alibaba Cloud Computing (Beijing) Co. Ltd., has been directed to suspend or block access to the website “https://pak.xv.ioyppp.com/ and submit details of the IP address, name and contact as well as the mode of payment of the impersonators who registered for the fake site.

Moreover, Meta Platforms Inc., is directed to delete the WhatsApp groups and remove or block access to the WhatsApp accounts of the mobile numbers. The Zuckerberg-owned organisation has also been directed to file the IP addresses associated with the WhatsApp accounts of the mobile numbers in four weeks.

Advertisement

Telegram has been issued a similar directive.

The Court also asked the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) and the Department of Telecommunications under the Ministry of Communications to remove access to all the telephone numbers, websites, domain names, accounts on social media and messaging platforms.

IndusInd Bank has also been directed to temporarily suspend and disable the UPI IDs, while Bharti Airtel and Google have been directed to remove access as well as disclose details of the perpetrators.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World15 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos16 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement