Startup spirit: Addressing the 11th Bihar Entrepreneurship Summit held in Patna on March 21, Shashank Priya, Member of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) emphasised the importance of fostering entrepreneurial ethos nationwide.



"There is a need for a necessary support system in which the Central government is fully committed", he said.

Priya praised the Bihar Entrepreneur Association for their work and encouraged entrepreneurs to get their products patented. He mentioned that the Government of India has made the patenting process easier.

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, also spoke at the event via video call. He appreciated the Bihar Entrepreneurs Association for their efforts in empowering women and assured them of America's support.

Pankaj Singh, President of the Bihar Entrepreneurs Association, highlighted the potential for job creation through entrepreneurship across various sectors.



