Updated March 18th, 2024 at 15:29 IST
European startups embrace complex debt deals amid funding crunch
In 2023, the volume of convertible debt issued by these firms hit a record $2.5 billion, up from $1.7 billion in 2022, as per Dealroom data.
- Business
- 1 min read
Advertisement
European startups are increasingly turning to complex convertible debt deals as traditional venture funding becomes scarcer, according to industry insiders speaking with Reuters.
In the wake of a funding slowdown, European venture capital-backed firms are opting for convertible debt, which allows for quick and private cash infusion without disclosing updated valuations.
Advertisement
In 2023, the volume of convertible debt issued by these firms hit a record $2.5 billion, up from $1.7 billion in 2022, as per Dealroom data.
However, these deals are becoming more intricate, potentially offering investors greater control or higher payouts in the future.
Advertisement
Terms such as increased investor stakes or equity boosts based on company performance are becoming common, shifting power towards investors.
While some view convertibles as a lifeline amid tough market conditions, others caution against their risks.
Advertisement
Delaying revaluations may not be a sustainable strategy, as market conditions can't be avoided indefinitely.
Overall, as venture fundraising slows, start-ups are navigating a challenging landscape, seeking alternative funding avenues while hoping for a market rebound in the future.
Advertisement
(With Reuters inputs.)
Advertisement
Published March 18th, 2024 at 15:29 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
RCB beat DC to win WPL 2024Web Stories15 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.