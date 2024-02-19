Advertisement

Tier III Push: D2C fashion brand Beyoung has received a strategic investment from the Royal Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, the company said on Monday.

Founded in 2018, the Udaipur-based startup offers casual apparel for both men and women.

With the investments, Beyoung plans to launch over 300 stores globally in the coming three years, enhancing omnichannel presence for the fashion startup.

The company in 2023 raised a funding of $4.89 million in a series A round, as per data platform Tracxn.

The investments are part of the Royal family’s capital pump in the global start-up ecosystem. The House of Nahyan has investments in sectors spanning across real-estate, retail, genomics and deeptech.

The investment amount has not been disclosed.

The funding is a pivotal moment in Beyoung’s trajectory, the company said, adding that it indicates not just injection of financial support, but also a testimonial to the global potential of the startup.

Zulfiquar Ghadiyali, Executive Director in the Private Office of Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Saeed Bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan said they recognise the potential within Beyoung, especially its strategic focus on reaching tier II and tier III cities globally.

“The strategic investment aligns with our long-term vision of supporting the Indian apparel industry and fostering the creation of international brands. We believe in Beyoung's potential to not only excel in the domestic market but also emerge as a global fashion leader,” Ghadiyali added.

According to a report on Indian e-commerce trends, the D2C market is expected to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 34.5 per cent during the forecast period of 2022 to 2027.

Shivam Soni, co-founder of the company said they understand the importance of reaching out to diverse regions coming from a small town.



The partnership with Abu Dhabi's royal family opens doors not only to the GCC and MENA regions, as well as paves the way for a global expansion strategy, he said, adding that it is a substantial backing to enable them to grow exponentially and scale on domestic as well as international levels.