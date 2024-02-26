Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Finance Minister chairs meeting with 50 fintechs

The meeting was attended by top executives of RazorPay, PhonePe, Google Pay and Amazon Pay among others, along with NPCI officials

Business Desk
Finance Minister meeting with FinTechs
Finance Minister meeting with FinTechs | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a meeting with top-level executives of around 50 fintech firms on Monday.

The Finance Ministry's official handle confirmed the meeting on X, saying, “Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman chairs the meeting with Startup and FinTech Ecosystem Entities, in New Delhi, today.” 

Advertisement

The meeting is also being attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad, Vivek Joshi, Secretary of Department of Financial Services, Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of DPIIT, S Krishnan, Secretary of MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor of RBI, SBI Chairperson (Dinesh Kumar Khara and) and founders/ co-founders/ MDs/ CEOs/ Heads of various Start-ups and Fintech companies and various other Associations, as per the statement.  

The meeting was aimed at discussing regulatory issues faced by the fintech platforms, and impressed upon them to strictly comply with the norms, an official quoted by PTI said. 

Top executives of private sector fintech firms, including RazorPay, PhonePe, Google Pay and Amazon Pay were present in the meeting. NPCI officials were also part of the same.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi and MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) Secretary S Krishnan from the governmeny side. RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar was also part of the meeting.

Representatives of Listed fintech Paytm, which faces curbs from the RBI over its banking arm Paytm Payments Bank and linked features like wallets and FASTag, was not part of the meeting.

On January 31, the RBI had mandated Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to halt onboarding of customers after ‘persistent’ supervisory concerns which were serious in nature. The deadline to halt its wallet, FASTag and banking operations, was extended from February 29 to March 15.

The RBI also issued a 30-pointer guideline on business restrictions imposed on Paytm Payments Bank, for savings and current accounts, deposits and recurring payments, among other concerns.

Advertisement

The RBI also advised the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) last week to look into the possibility of migrating the users from PPBL to four to five other banks. PPBL has 30 crore wallets and 3 crore bank customers.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 19:07 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

2 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

2 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

2 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

2 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

2 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

2 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

2 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

2 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

2 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

2 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

18 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

18 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Redevelopment of Katra Railway Station

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. AI to push India’s travel and tourism industry in the next decade: Sabre

    Travel11 minutes ago

  3. Food delivery apps strain quick service restaurants, recovery uncertain

    Business News11 minutes ago

  4. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News12 minutes ago

  5. IND vs ENG: Virender Sehwag takes a hilarious jibe at England

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo