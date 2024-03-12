Finance Minister Sitharaman meets banks, fintechs for Viksit Bharat 2047

Advertisement

Viksit Bharat 2047: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met several industry stakeholders, including fintechs, representatives from the sunrise sector and emerging companies to action ideas on achieving the Viksit Bharat vision by 2047.

The discussions revolved around leveraging Digital Public Infrastructure for encouraging banking and insurance sectors, use of technology to promote the ease of living and propelling green and sustainable growth, the Finance Ministry shared in a post on X.

Aimed at fostering a deep, collaborative dialogue for unlocking India’s potential, the interaction also sought suggestions for speeding up India’s growth trajectory.

Others present in the meeting include experts from various industries, start-ups, sunrise and emerging sectors, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance segment), infrastructure, social sector, academia and think tanks.

Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran was also present in the meeting.

The Finance Minister’s meeting comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s last council meeting before the 2024 elections, polling for which is likely to be held in April and May.

As part of the meeting, a vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047, a 100-day agenda for implementation after the new government, and a detailed action plan for the next five years was discussed.

Sitharaman, in a FICCI event, said the role of industry is crucial in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat, which coincides with the 100th anniversary of independence.



“ It should be natural to India's industry to align itself with India's developmental interests, and after all industry will be the first contributor as much as the first beneficiary," Sitharaman said.



During the Interim Budget presented on February 1, Sitharaman highlighted how the government's vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ is of a prosperous Bharat, which is in tandem with nature and has modern infrastructure, also providing opportunities for all citizens and all regions for realising their potential.