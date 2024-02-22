English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Flipkart looking to buy Reliance-backed Dunzo: Report

The company saw the exit of two founders amid layoffs, salary delays and cash concerns

Business Desk
Dunzo defers payments again
Dunzo defers payments again | Image:Dunzo/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Takeover trouble: Flipkart is in talks with quickcommerce platform Dunzo for acquiring the entity, according to reports.

Dunzo was founded in 2015 as a quick-commerce player, its most recent competitors in the space being Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto.

The discussions will likely be affected by the ownership structure of Dunzo, TechCrunch reported citing two people familiar with the matter.

Reliance has the largest stake in Dunzo at 26 per cent, while Google has a 19 per cent stake in the company. Other investors in Dunzo include Lightbox, Lightrock and Blume Ventures.    

Reliance has not approved the deal yet, as per the sources.

Dunzo has denied any conversation with any player for an acquisition of the business, Reuters reported.

Flipkart and Walmart also did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Dunzo has raised $500 million from its investors, but soon laid off half, or 500 of its employees. 

Advertisement

Walmart-backed Flipkart is not sure what would come under their ambit after the acquisition, since Dunzo has several IP relationships with Reliance Retail.

What draws Flipkart to the acquisition of Dunzo, which was popular until immense cash burn carried out during the IPL, is its B2B offerings.

Dunzo has also held talks with multiple companies for an acquisition, including Tata and Zomato, as per the report.

The shopping trends scenario and these ongoing conversations reflect about instant delivery companies losing prospects to a post-pandemic world order. 
The model worked when the world was at home, with the superfast model of companies doing better than Amazon Fresh, BigBasket’s BBDaily or JioMart, which would deliver same-day or the next day. 

Dunzo, which had invested $100 million in dark stores across several Indian cities, went on to shut them for supermarket partnerships after the decline in instant and home shopping trends. Even as Zepto was one of the unicorns of 2023 - instant delivery businesses have not been able to explore strong unit economics for their business across markets.

Dunzo was looking to raise $50 million last year, but it remains unclear if that round materialised, as per TechCrunch.

Advertisement

The last round Dunzo has raised is Series F, according to data platform Tracxn.

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 21:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

10 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

12 minutes ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

16 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

20 minutes ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

26 minutes ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

35 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

an hour ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

3 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

6 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

7 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

a day ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

a day ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

a day ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

a day ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fact-Finding Panel on Human Rights to Arrive in Kolkata Tomorrow | LIVE

    India News7 minutes ago

  2. WATCH: EAM Jaishankar’s Clear-Cut Lessons To UN Over UNSC Reforms

    Videos8 minutes ago

  3. MI captain Harmanpreet names player who could be a star in WPL 2024

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  4. NTPC Vindhyachal to establish India’s first carbon capture plant

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  5. WATCH: British Family Awaits Return Of Their Son-In-Law

    Videos16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo