English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Flipkart ventures into digital payments, launches UPI with Axis Bank

The move comes after its demerger with PhonePe in 2022

Reported by: Business Desk
Flipkart
Flipkart launches UPI with Axis Bank | Image:Flipkart
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Flipkart UPI: Walmart-backed e-commerce major Flipkart has ventured into digital payments with the launch of UPI payments, the company announced on Sunday, March 3.

The solution, heralded in partnership with Axis Bank, will help customers set up their own UPI handle for online and offline transactions within and outside of the Flipkart marketplace, Flipkart said in a statement.

Dheeraj Aneja, Senior Vice President - Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart said, "Recognising the dynamic digital landscape, the launch of Flipkart UPI seamlessly merges the convenience and cost-effectiveness of UPI with the trusted efficiency customers expect from us."

Flipkart UPI underscores our dedication to shaping a digitally-empowered society and reaffirms our role as a leading catalyst in India's digital evolution, he added.

Accessible to Android users for now, Flipkart UPI can be used for product or service payments, e-commerce transactions, scan and pay to UPI as well as for recharges and bill payments.

To register on the UPI service, users can register using @fkaxis and manage digital transactions, including fund transfers and checkout payments through the Flipkart app.

The distinctive features of the UPI launch include Supercoins, Cashbacks, Milestone  benefits and brand vouchers, Flipkart said.

The feature, which was reportedly being tested since 2023, will allow for in-app payments for Flipkart users as they shop online. It will also see its digital commerce entities, including  Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Flipkart Health+, and Cleartrip.

Advertisement

UPI payments last year surpassed over 117 billion transactions valued at Rs 182.84 trillion, including the consolidated ecosystem of banks, fintechs and payment service providers, as per NPCI data.

Flipkart in 2022 had demerged with PhonePe, with the parent company of both firms Walmart opting for a direct stake in the fintech company. PhonePe subsequently shifted its registered unit from Singapore to India.

Food delivery platform Zomato has also announced the launch of its UPI payments, which received RBI authorisation to operate as a payments aggregator in January. 
 

Advertisement

Published March 3rd, 2024 at 15:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

a day ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

a day ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

a day ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

a day ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

2 days ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

2 days ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

2 days ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

2 days ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Sitharaman set to inaugurate one-day conference on GST enforcement

    Economy News22 minutes ago

  2. Real Madrid issues fierce response to 2-2 Valencia draw

    Sports 22 minutes ago

  3. LIVE | 'Held & Walking Like a King': Fact-Finding Team on Shahjahan

    India News30 minutes ago

  4. The Reliance-Disney Merger: What does it hold for you?

    Business News33 minutes ago

  5. Summer Fabrics That Combine Comfort With Fashion

    Lifestyle34 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo