Content-to-commerce platform Good Glamm Group has partnered with former tennis icon Serena Williams to launch Wyn Beauty in the United States, the company announced on April 4.

As part of the joint venture, the Indian house of brands housing companies like Sirona, Organic Harvest and BabyChakra will launch the clean beauty brand in partnership with American beauty retailer Ulta across 700 offline retail outlets there.



"I'm so excited to introduce WYN Beauty to the world," according to Serena Williams.



To me, beauty has always been about self-expression and stepping into the best version of myself, she said, adding that the intention behind WYN BEAUTY is for people to live in it every single day of their lives and enhance the beauty they already have.



This partnership adds to the Good Glamm Group’s string of celebrity partnerships. The group has previously launched a makeup range with fashion designer Manish Malhotra and director Karan Johar, and announced a JV with Akshay Kumar for a men’s care brand.



Darpan Sanghvi, founder of Good Glamm Group said, “It’s a privilege to partner and enter into this joint venture with Serena, and work with her to bring life to her vision of WYN BEAUTY and create products that truly deliver high performance, synonymous with what she stands for.”



Digitally available on wynbeauty.com, the products will launch at 685 Ulta Beauty stores across the US and at Ulta.com on April 7.



The range of products as part of the brand include a hydrating skin enhancing tint with SPF 30, soft matte creamy concealer and pigment multifunction lip and cheek colour for the face, which offers 72 hours of hydration.



It also includes a range of matte lipsticks in 10 shades, and lip serums with natural ingredients in one shade.



Its makeup range for eyes includes lengthening and defining tubing mascara, waterproof liquid eyeliner, eye pencil and brow shading pencil.



The company, which raised a bridge round of around $25-30 million led by Warburg Pincus and Prosus Ventures in March, is expected to head for a public offering in 2025.



The company includes a vertical for brands, called The Good Brand Co which encapsulates its beauty product brands like BabyChakra, St Botanica, Sirona, Organic Harvest, Moms Co. and MyGlamm.



Its media vertical, or The Good Media Co includes POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini and Twinkle Khanna-founded Tweak India.



It also has social media and influencer platforms as part of the Good Creator Co, which recently acquired video commerce platform Bulbul. It also has the Good Community, for connecting members with brands to address their needs.

