Google Indian apps restoration: Google has agreed to reinstate delisted Indian apps on its Play Store and has committed to resolving the contentious payment issue, announced IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Following multiple rounds of discussions between Google, startups, and government officials on Monday, the tech giant has agreed to restore the apps that were recently removed.

"We believe Google and the startup community will be able to arrive at a long-term solution in the coming months," stated the minister.

Earlier today, it was reported that Indian startups had escalated their battle against Google's app removal by seeking intervention from the country's antitrust watchdog, urging the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to compel Alphabet Inc's Google to restore the delisted apps.

The move comes in the wake of escalating tensions between Indian startups and the US tech giant in a critical market.

Last Friday, Google's decision to remove over 100 Indian apps, including popular ones developed by Matrimony.com, citing violations of its payment policy, sparked controversy.

In response, the startups turned to the CCI, alleging that Google was flouting a 2022 antitrust directive that prohibits punitive actions against companies using alternative billing systems.

In a letter dated March 1 to the CCI, the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) condemned Google's actions as "brazen" and urged the regulator to compel Google to reverse its decision, warning of "irreparable harm to the entire market."

Neither Google nor ADIF and the CCI provided immediate comments on the matter.

The removal of these apps triggered backlash from Indian companies, many of which have long criticized Google's business practices. Google maintains that its in-app fee structure is crucial for the development and promotion of the Android and Play Store ecosystem.

The dispute revolves around resistance from some Indian startups against Google's imposition of fees ranging from 11 per cent to 26 per cent on in-app payments, despite directives from India's antitrust authorities to refrain from enforcing earlier fees ranging from 15 per cent to 30 per cent.

Ashwini Vaishnaw voiced opposition to Google's app removal, stating that such actions "cannot be permitted."

Executives from startups met with Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday, during which Chandrasekhar expressed concern over the app removals. He assured the executives that the ministry would communicate with Google to ensure the apps are reinstated, news agency Reuters reported quoting sources familiar with the discussions.

Chandrasekhar later announced his intention to address the issue with Google to find a "sustainable and long-term solution" via a post on the social media platform X.

