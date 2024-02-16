English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

InCred Alternative Investments launches Private Equity Fund worth Rs 500 crore

It marks the third alternatives strategy from InCred after the launch of its Structured Credit Fund and Liquid Quant Fund strategies over the last two years.

Business Desk
InCred AIF
InCred Alternate Investments Fund | Image:InCred AIF
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

 Financial services enterprise InCred’s Alternatives Investments has launched its first alternative investment fund (AIF) in the private equity space.

Called InCred Growth Partners Fund-I (IGPF-I), the fund has a targeted corpus of Rs 500 crore.

Advertisement

It marks the third alternatives strategy from InCred after the launch of its Structured Credit Fund and Liquid Quant Fund strategies over the last two years.

The corpus will fund privately-owned companies, investing in a mix of Series B and C-stage companies across the consumer, financial services, technology and enterprise services sectors. 

It will also allow for HNI, Family Office, as well as institutional investors to access opportunities in private markets.

Vivek Singla, Managing Partner and CIO for Private Equity at InCred Alternative Investments will be leading the fund, the company said.

Advertisement

“It is an opportune time to launch a private equity fund when private market valuations are at realistic levels and there’s been a stark shift in the founders’ mindset from ‘growth at any cost’ to ‘profit after all the costs’. The idea with our maiden private equity fund is to run a concentrated strategy and invest in no more than 7-9 companies where we have high conviction,” Singla said.

A CFA Charter-holder, Singla has 18 years of investment management experience, with several investments and exits culminated during his journey in the private markets.

Advertisement

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO of InCred said, “The launch of our private equity strategy helps us complete the bouquet of alternate funds for our HNI, UHNI and institutional investor base…(and) provide access to unique investment opportunities in the public and  private markets.”

IGPF-I has been crafted to foster entrepreneurship, generate targeted returns for investors and bring together the founder and investor communities, he added.

The announcement comes on the back of its parent and fintech firm InCred turning unicorn after raising a Series D round worth $60 million (Rs 500 crore) led by Manipal Education and Medical Group’s Ranjan Pai.

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Australian PM Engagement

Australian PM Engagement

8 minutes ago
Major Gaurav Arya

Major Gaurav Arya

44 minutes ago
Tejashwi Yadav

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

an hour ago
Farmer's Protest

Farmers Protest

an hour ago
Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari

an hour ago
PM Modi On Congress

PM Lashes Out At Congress

an hour ago
PM Modi in Rewari

PM Modi

an hour ago
#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

17 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

18 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

18 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

18 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

18 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

18 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

18 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

18 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

18 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. HCL Technologies mandates three-day work week

    Business News6 minutes ago

  2. When HanuMan Meets Sri Anjaneyam: Teja Sajja, Nithiin Pose Together

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  3. Pregnant Yami Talks About Being 'Conscious' Shooting For Article 370

    Entertainment7 minutes ago

  4. When SS Rajamouli Said Prabhas Is 'Too Lazy' To Get Married

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  5. Anushka Shetty, Vikram Prabhu's Next With Director Krish Gets A Title

    Entertainment11 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo