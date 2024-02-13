Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

Inflection Point Ventures exits 14 startups in 2023

The angel investment platform has given an internal rate of return to 61% of its investors

Business Desk
Startup Representative
Startup Representative | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Startup exits: Angel investment platform Inflection Point Ventures has exited 14 startups in 2023, it said on Tuesday.

The exits, which comprise of 3 full and 11 partial ones, have yielded a 61 per cent internal rate of return (IRR) to investors.

In the full exit for the undisclosed startup, IPV achieved an IRR of 217 per cent. 

Among the partial exits, the company divested 37 per cent stake in ed-tech counselling firm Mindler, and 20 per cent each in D2C (Direct-to-consumer) brand Bored Beverages and Parineeti Chopra-backed beauty D2C Clensta.  

The exits included the investments of around 1,000 individuals who had an average holding period of 1.5 to 2 years.

IPV said it has exited 38 firms in less than 5 years.

A startup exit is when investors, or founders and owners of a startup themselves sell their ownership or stock in the company, preferably for profit or at a loss.

IPV said out of a portfolio of 200, only 10 startups couldn’t return capital to its investors. 

IPV evaluated over 7000 startups in 2023 and funded 56 deals during the year. Of these, 10 were uprounds, thereby supporting its founders in subsequent funding rounds as well.

IPV's member base has expanded to over 12,000 individuals across over 46 countries.

The venture fund also announced a $50 million CAT 2 AIF, Physis Capital for investing in pre-Series A to Series B growth-stage start-ups. 

Mitesh Shah, co-founder of IPV said, “We've witnessed a strong recovery and a robust funding cycle in 2024. Our active investment thesis of 2023 will persist in 2024 too.” 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 20:08 IST

