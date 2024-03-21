×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Investors oppose BYJU’s EGM in NCLT but get no respite

BYJU's called the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on March 29 for raising the company’s authorised share capital, after a $200 million rights issue

Reported by: Business Desk
Byju Raveendran controversy
Byju Raveendran controversy | Image:Byju Raveendran
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

BYJU's EGM: A select group of investors for embattled edtech BYJU’s have approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to resist the extraordinary general meeting called by its parent Think and Learn on March 29.

The NCLT has, however, not provided any immediate respite to the investors, sources told PTI.

The extraordinary general meeting or EGM called upon by BYJU’s is for raising the authorised share capital of the company, after the company issued a $200 million rights issue recently. 

"Investors who are miffed by BYJU's approached NCLT, Bengaluru to stay the EGM called by the company, but the court denied any immediate relief. The tribunal has listed the matter for hearing on March 28," a source said. 

BYJU’s did not immediately comment on the matter, while a query PTI sent to the edtech and some of the major investors remains unanswered. 

Four investors, namely Prosus, General Atlantic, PeakXV and Sofina signed a suit, backed by Tiger and Owl Venture among others, alleging oppression and mismanagement on part of BYJU’s management before the Bengaluru bench of the NCLT demanding the ouster of CEO Byju Raveendran from the helm of the company, and for his family - wife Divya Gokulnath and brother Riju Raveendran to be removed from the board of the company, calling for appointing a new board. 

The petition by investors also declared the recently-concluded rights issue as void, rBesides, the suit also sought to declare the just-concluded rights issue as void. 

The NCLT also ruled for the funds received through the rights issue to be kept in an escrow account, as part of an interim order dated February 27, saying the money cannot be accessed till the matter is disposed.

The investors, holding around 32 per cent stake in the edtech firm, had called the EGM on February 23 saying that over 60 per cent of the investors in the meeting voted in favour of the proposed resolutions, which include removal of the CEO. 

BYJU maintained that 47 per cent of the investors voted in favour. 

The edtech company had sought intervention from the Karnataka High Court against the EGM, which put the passed resolutions on hold until the next hearing on March 28. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

ED Arrests Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

a few seconds ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

a few seconds ago
AI

UN AI resolution

a minute ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

2 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

3 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

6 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

7 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

9 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

10 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

13 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

15 minutes ago
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

Tiger Captured In Kannur

17 minutes ago
Will Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Mo Bobat on Kohli

18 minutes ago
Under Operation Indravati, 12 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Haiti to the Dominican Republic today.

Operation Indravati

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo