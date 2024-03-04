Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

IPO-bound Ullu under NCPCR lens over 'obscene, objectionable' material

Ullu has been accused of providing access to explicit content, including scenes depicting sexual acts involving school children.

Reported by: Business Desk
NCPCR scrutiny Ullu App
NCPCR scrutiny Ullu App | Image:NCPCR, Ullu App
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NCPCR scrutiny Ullu App: Ullu Digital, a Mumbai-based over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, finds itself under the scrutiny of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO). The NCPCR has raised concerns over the distribution of "obscene and objectionable" material through the Ullu App, urging action from the government, according to news agency ANI.

The NCPCR's recommendation to inquire and take appropriate action against Ullu comes in response to complaints alleging that the app provides access to explicit content, including scenes depicting sexual acts involving school children. The commission emphasised the need for stringent measures to prevent minors from accessing such content, citing violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Advertisement

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Commission') is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the Proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009," the NCPCR letter said.

Ullu Digital, meanwhile, in February filed the preliminary draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its IPO. The IPO, consisting solely of a fresh issue component, aims to raise Rs 135-Rs 150 crore for various strategic initiatives, including content production, acquisition of international shows, technological upgrades, and team expansion.

NCPCR said, "It has further been alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes and plotlines. Screenshots of one of the shows have also been annexed by the complainant where sexual intercourse has been depicted between the school children. A copy of the complaint is enclosed which is self-explanatory."

Ullu Digital is promoted by couple Vibhu Agarwal and Megha Agarwal who collectively hold a 95 per cent stake in the company. Another entity Zenith Multi Trading DMCC owns the remaining 5 per cent as per the DRHP. Vibhu Agarwal the founder of Ullu Digital holds a majority stake of 61.75 percent in the company while Megha Aggarwal another key figure possesses 33.25 percent ownership.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 10:44 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

14 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

14 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

14 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

14 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

14 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

14 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

14 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

14 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

15 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

16 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

17 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Satwik-Chirag pair eyes 2022 en core in French Open

    Sports 8 minutes ago

  2. Bribes-For-Votes: No Immunity From Prosecution to MPs/MLAs, Rules SC

    India News9 minutes ago

  3. Yash To Charge Massive Remuneration For Ravana Role In Ramayana

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. Bengaluru Blast: CCTV Footage of Suspect Alighting From Bus Surfaces

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. Sainz enjoys racing again in his last F1 season with Ferrari

    Sports 17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo