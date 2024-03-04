Advertisement

NCPCR scrutiny Ullu App: Ullu Digital, a Mumbai-based over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, finds itself under the scrutiny of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) as it prepares for its initial public offering (IPO). The NCPCR has raised concerns over the distribution of "obscene and objectionable" material through the Ullu App, urging action from the government, according to news agency ANI.

The NCPCR's recommendation to inquire and take appropriate action against Ullu comes in response to complaints alleging that the app provides access to explicit content, including scenes depicting sexual acts involving school children. The commission emphasised the need for stringent measures to prevent minors from accessing such content, citing violations of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Commission') is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the Proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009," the NCPCR letter said.



Ullu Digital, meanwhile, in February filed the preliminary draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its IPO. The IPO, consisting solely of a fresh issue component, aims to raise Rs 135-Rs 150 crore for various strategic initiatives, including content production, acquisition of international shows, technological upgrades, and team expansion.



NCPCR said, "It has further been alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes and plotlines. Screenshots of one of the shows have also been annexed by the complainant where sexual intercourse has been depicted between the school children. A copy of the complaint is enclosed which is self-explanatory."

Ullu Digital is promoted by couple Vibhu Agarwal and Megha Agarwal who collectively hold a 95 per cent stake in the company. Another entity Zenith Multi Trading DMCC owns the remaining 5 per cent as per the DRHP. Vibhu Agarwal the founder of Ullu Digital holds a majority stake of 61.75 percent in the company while Megha Aggarwal another key figure possesses 33.25 percent ownership.