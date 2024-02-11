Advertisement

Shark Tank India legal dispute: Shark Tank India, a prominent platform for budding entrepreneurs, has found itself embroiled in a legal tussle as the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) initiates legal action against Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports Pvt, the producers of the show.

The controversy stems from statements made during the January 30, 2024, episode where Saad and Hamad Tramboo, the founders of Tramboo Sports, showcased their entrepreneurial journey. Tramboo Sports asserted themselves as the exclusive producers of Kashmir willow cricket bats, securing a Rs 30 lakh deal on the show. However, CBMAK disputes these claims, alleging that the assertions made on the show are inaccurate and misleading, damaging the reputation of Kashmiri bat makers.

"We will not allow anyone to discredit Kashmiri bat makers," said a spokesperson from CBMAK, highlighting the detrimental effects of misinformation on the entire industry.

The association accuses Sony Entertainment Televisions of disseminating falsehoods and undermining the efforts of local bat manufacturers. CBMAK demands a public apology and retraction of the misinformation on the same platform where it was aired. Additionally, CBMAK has served a legal notice to Sony and the Tramboo brothers, urging them to rectify the misrepresented information.

CBMAK asserts that the bats produced by the Tramboo brothers belong to a member of their association, challenging the exclusivity claimed on the show. In response to the legal action, the Tramboo brothers and Sony Pictures Networks are facing pressure to address the allegations and issue a public apology for the misrepresentation.

Despite the legal challenges, Shark Tank India Season 3 continues to serve as a popular platform for Indian entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas and secure funding from a panel of esteemed investors, including Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, Ronnie Screwvala, and Varun Dua.