Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Meesho delists 2 lakh products after quality check

The Softbank-backed company plans to reduce the visibility of low-rated items

Business Desk
Meesho e-commerce growth
Meesho e-commerce growth | Image:Meesho
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MSME e-commerce platform Meesho has delisted close to 2 lakh products from platform in the previous quarter after quality checks, as it plans to reduce the visibility of low-rated items by 20 per cent within six months, the company said on Tuesday.

A quality evaluation was conducted through an analysis of customer reviews, ratings and feedback, Meesho said.

Advertisement

"Post evaluation, Meesho delisted nearly 2 lakh products in the last quarter alone. Meesho has further invested in the power of artificial intelligence to fortify quality checks while continuously working to improve key word databases and detection capabilities on the platform," the company said. 

Meesho determines quality through customer reviews, ratings and feedback as well as through any reported issues or returns related to the product's condition, functionality, or overall satisfaction.

Advertisement

With major focus on small sellers who list unbranded products on the platform, Meesho said over the past year it has seen a 35 per cent increase in the ratings received for delivered products. 

“Products consistently rated below 3 (out of 5) are removed from the feed. In the past six months, there has been a 15 per cent decrease in the visibility for lower-rated products. Our goal is to further reduce it by 20 per cent within the next 6 months, ensuring ongoing enhancement in product quality and customer satisfaction," the company stated.

If a seller's product consistently garners poor ratings and reviews, the product will be delisted from the platform to help maintain the quality standards expected by our customers, Meesho added.

Advertisement

 By continuously investing in technology and enhancing quality checks, we have taken a significant step towards elevating the overall quality and customer experience on our platform, Meesho said, which has yielded impressive results with nearly 2 lakh products not meeting quality standards deactivated in the past three months.

"We are consistently strengthening our quality checks, enabling us to combat fraudulent practices and foster trust with our customers," Meesho CXO for business Megha Agarwal said. 

Advertisement

Meesho unveiled its 'Trust Assurance Report' in August last year wherein it delisted nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 21:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. US President Joe Biden Wins Nevada Primary with 88%

    World15 minutes ago

  2. OTD: Anil Kumble's historic 10-wicket haul against Pakistan in Delhi

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Harda Blast: 11 Dead, Over 200 Injured in Firecracker Factory Explosion

    Videos16 minutes ago

  4. A&M restructuring duo takes charge of Evergrande overhaul

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. MCU Crew Member Dies After A Shocking Accident On The Sets Of Wonder Man

    Entertainment18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement