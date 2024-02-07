Advertisement

MSME e-commerce platform Meesho has delisted close to 2 lakh products from platform in the previous quarter after quality checks, as it plans to reduce the visibility of low-rated items by 20 per cent within six months, the company said on Tuesday.

A quality evaluation was conducted through an analysis of customer reviews, ratings and feedback, Meesho said.

"Post evaluation, Meesho delisted nearly 2 lakh products in the last quarter alone. Meesho has further invested in the power of artificial intelligence to fortify quality checks while continuously working to improve key word databases and detection capabilities on the platform," the company said.

Meesho determines quality through customer reviews, ratings and feedback as well as through any reported issues or returns related to the product's condition, functionality, or overall satisfaction.

With major focus on small sellers who list unbranded products on the platform, Meesho said over the past year it has seen a 35 per cent increase in the ratings received for delivered products.



“Products consistently rated below 3 (out of 5) are removed from the feed. In the past six months, there has been a 15 per cent decrease in the visibility for lower-rated products. Our goal is to further reduce it by 20 per cent within the next 6 months, ensuring ongoing enhancement in product quality and customer satisfaction," the company stated.

If a seller's product consistently garners poor ratings and reviews, the product will be delisted from the platform to help maintain the quality standards expected by our customers, Meesho added.

By continuously investing in technology and enhancing quality checks, we have taken a significant step towards elevating the overall quality and customer experience on our platform, Meesho said, which has yielded impressive results with nearly 2 lakh products not meeting quality standards deactivated in the past three months.

"We are consistently strengthening our quality checks, enabling us to combat fraudulent practices and foster trust with our customers," Meesho CXO for business Megha Agarwal said.

Meesho unveiled its 'Trust Assurance Report' in August last year wherein it delisted nearly 42 lakh counterfeit and infringing product listings.