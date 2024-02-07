Advertisement

Meesho e-commerce growth: Meesho has solidified its position as the fastest-growing e-commerce platform in India, capturing a remarkable 48 per cent share in total e-commerce downloads, according to the latest report from Alliance Bernstein. The report sheds light on Meesho's impressive metrics, showcasing a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) run rate exceeding $5 billion and an average of 120 million monthly active users.

Key findings indicate that Meesho's strategic focus on tier 2+ cities, coupled with its unique zero-commission model, has propelled its market share growth. Over the past year, Meesho has experienced a staggering 43 per cent year-over-year growth in order volume, with a substantial 54 per cent growth in revenue driven by healthy take rates. Notably, the report highlights Meesho's monthly active user growth in December 2023, standing at an impressive 32 per cent, surpassing competitors Flipkart (21 per cent) and Amazon (13 per cent).

Meesho's audited performance for H1FY 2023-24 revealed revenue from operations exceeding the entire annual revenues of FY 2021-22. The company achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first horizontal e-commerce entity in India to attain profitability in July 2023 and has maintained this status.

Market share and incremental GMV

Meesho commands a formidable 48 per cent share in total e-commerce downloads in India, with a robust 29 per cent year-over-year growth in its Monthly Active Users (MAU) base, positioning it for sustained market share and incremental GMV growth.

Order volume and revenue growth

Meesho has witnessed an extraordinary 43 per cent year-over-year growth in order volume over the past 12 months, accompanied by a significant 54 per cent growth in revenue, driven by robust take rates.

Category growth

Apparel and fashion constitute 50 per cent of Meesho's GMV, with BPC and Home and Kitchen contributing around 8-10 per cent each.

Market differentiation

Meesho's accelerated growth is attributed to its mass positioning, inclusivity, and zero-commission model. The platform empowers small sellers, offering unbranded products at competitive prices. Approximately 80 per cent of sellers on the platform are retail business owners, and around 95 per cent of the selection is unbranded.

Anticipated market gains

With a current GMV run rate surpassing $5 billion and a rising trajectory in downloads, Meesho is poised to emerge as a key player in the Indian e-commerce landscape, gaining incremental market share.