Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Ola Cabs' parent ANI Technologies' FY23 revenue crosses Rs 2,500 crore

The cab-hailing business reported a 63 per cent increase in sales to Rs 1,987.5 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,220 crore in FY22.

Business Desk
Ola financial results
Ola financial results | Image:Ola
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Ola Cabs financial results: ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent entity of cab-hailing startup Ola, managed to cut down its consolidated net loss by 49.2 per cent to Rs 772.2 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2023 from Rs 1,522.3 crore in FY22.

As per the documents updated by the company on its website, ANI Technologies’ sales jumped 42 per cent to Rs 2,799.3 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,970.4 crore in FY22. ANI Technologies runs multiple businesses with different subsidiaries, including fleet services, cab services, financial services, among others.

Advertisement

Ola Cabs

The cab-hailing business reported a 63 per cent increase in sales to Rs 1,987.5 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,220 crore in FY22. Its net loss declined 64.8 per cent to Rs 1,082.5 crore during the year under review from Rs 3,082.4 crore in FY22. This decline in net loss was also reflected in the consolidated numbers of the parent company.

Advertisement

In comparison, Ola’s rival Uber India saw its net sales rise 54 per cent to Rs 2,666.1 crore in FY23, while its loss grew 58 per cent to Rs 311.3 crore.

Ola Fleet Technologies

Ola Fleet Technologies Pvt Ltd, which is the business of fleet management, saw its sales decline 56.5 per cent to Rs 189.9 crore in FY23 from Rs 437.5 crore in the previous fiscal year. Its loss also narrowed 17 per cent to Rs 387.6 crore in FY23 from Rs 467.9 crore in FY22.

Ola Financial Services

Ola Financial Services, the fintech arm of Ola which runs OlaMoney, saw its operating revenue decline 22 per cent to Rs 85.5 crore in FY23 from Rs 110 crore in FY22. The entity also slipped into the red, reporting a net loss of Rs 54.6 crore in FY23 after posting a profit of Rs 8.6 crore in the previous fiscal year. It had reported a net loss of Rs 56.2 crore in FY21.

In November last year, it was reported that Ola Cabs was to join the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to offer last-mile delivery services to sellers on the platform.

Advertisement

Ola Electric IPO

Last month, Bhavish Agarwal-run two-wheeler EV manufacturer Ola Electric filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the market regulator SEBI for its initial public offering (IPO). The startup is looking to raise Rs 5,500 crore via a fresh issue and up to Rs 1,750 crore via offer-for-sale (OFS).

Advertisement

In a year marked by financial resilience and strategic moves, Ola's FY23 performance underscores its position as a major player in India's tech-driven transportation and services industry.

Advertisement

Published January 11th, 2024 at 13:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement