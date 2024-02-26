English
Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

Ola founder’s Krutim rolls out public beta of AI chatbot

The homegrown AI model, announced in December last year is seen as India's answer to Google’s Gemini and ChatGPT from OpenAI

Business Desk
Krutim
Krutim AI | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Testing the waters: Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal has rolled out the public beta for Krutim, India’s answer to generative AI models.

The AI model, which was launched in December last year, aims to take on Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Other generative large language models that synthesise information for writing code to letters include Elon Musk’s Grok and Microsoft CoPilot.

As promised, starting the Krutrim AI public beta roll out today,” he posted on X, adding that this marks a start for the company and its first generation product. 

“Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback,” he added.

The rollout comes at a time of Gemini AI being in flak for biased responses and image generation. It was recently in news for generating an uncharitable response on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the IT Ministry taking cognisance of the issue.

Aggarwal said the model might have some hallucinations, but these will be there “but much lower for Indian contexts as compared to other global platforms.” 

Krutim can synthesise information in over 10 Indian languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish, Agarwal shared.

“We’ve rooted Krutrim strongly into Indian values and data with over 10+ Indian languages and ready to assist in English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati and even Hinglish,” as per the Ola founder.

Krutim has raised $50 million on January 26 led by Matrix Partners, which makes it the first startup unicorn of 2024. The company aspires to develop AI-centred cloud infrastructure and silicon chips, with the base LLM of Krutim having being trained on 2 trillion tokens - the largest dataset of Indian data used in training. 

Ola has also mapped out plans to integrate Krutrim across its group companies by March 2024, leveraging the technology for sales, service, support, and other key processes.




Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:58 IST

