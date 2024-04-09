×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:20 IST

Ola pulls plug on operations in UK, Australia and New Zealand: Report

The SoftBank-backed ride-hailing startup sees “immense opportunity for expansion in India”.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ola Cabs
Ola Cabs | Image:Republic
Ola shuts down ops: Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Cabs is shutting down its operations in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, according to a report by TechCrunch. This move by the ride-hailing major comes six years after expanding to international markets as it shifts focus to shoring up its domestic business ahead of an initial public offering, the report said.

The SoftBank-backed ride-hailing startup sees “immense opportunity for expansion in India,” the report said, quoting an Ola spokesperson. Domestically, Ola has expanded to hundreds of cities and offers a range of transportation options, including two-wheelers.

“With this clear focus, we’ve reassessed our priorities and have decided to shut down our overseas ride-hailing business in its current form in the UK, Australia and New Zealand,” the spokesperson mentioned in the report added.

(This is a developing story.)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:15 IST

