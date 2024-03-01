English
March 1st, 2024

Paytm discontinues inter-company agreements with Paytm Payments Bank

The decision was approved by the Board of Directors on March 1, 2024, as per an exchange filing by the company.

Business Desk
Paytm
पेटीएम ऐप | Image:Shutterstock
Stock market news: Paytm parent One97 Communications Ltd has announced the discontinuation of various inter-company agreements with its associate entity, Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL). The decision was approved by the Board of Directors on March 1, 2024, as per an exchange filing by the company.

This development comes as part of Paytm and PPBL's efforts to bolster the independent operations of PPBL and reduce dependencies between the two entities. The mutual agreement to terminate these agreements reflects a commitment to enhancing operational autonomy and governance structures within PPBL.

(This story is being updated.)

March 1st, 2024

