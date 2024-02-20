English
Updated February 20th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

Paytm issue fallout: Nirmala Sitharaman to meet fintech startup heads next week

The RBI, on January 31, directed Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its operations, citing persistent non-compliances and material supervisory concerns.

Business Desk
Finance Ministry meeting with fintech companies
Finance Ministry meeting with fintech companies | Image:Freepik
Finance Ministry- Fintech meet: The Ministry of Finance is set to convene a meeting with fintech startups next week, news agency Reuters reported quoting a source. This meeting, after the recent actions against Paytm Payments Bank, aims to stress the importance of regulatory compliance and address concerns raised by fintech players amidst heightened scrutiny.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on January 31, directed Paytm Payments Bank to wind down most of its operations, citing persistent non-compliances and material supervisory concerns. Since the announcement, Paytm shares have undergone a rollercoaster ride, witnessing significant fluctuations.

However, recent developments have injected a sense of optimism into Paytm's trajectory.The ongoing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate of India (ED) into potential foreign exchange breaches at Paytm Payments Bank has thus far not uncovered any violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, according to a separate report by Reuters. Although lapses in adhering to 'know-your-customer' rules were noted, no breaches pertaining to foreign exchange regulations were detected.

The rebound in Paytm's shares has been further fueled by strategic initiatives and regulatory clarifications. Paytm's announcement of a partnership with Axis Bank to facilitate merchant settlements has been met with enthusiasm from investors. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India's clarification regarding the continuity of Paytm's QR code, card machine, and soundbox services beyond March 15 has contributed to restoring investor confidence.

In a move to provide breathing room amidst regulatory scrutiny, Paytm Payments Bank received a 15-day extension for its wind-down process until March 15 from the Reserve Bank of India.

While some analysts remain cautious about Paytm's prospects, citing lingering regulatory uncertainties, others view the recent developments as positive signals for the company's future. However, Jefferies' decision to halt coverage of Paytm until regulatory uncertainties settle underscores the ongoing challenges facing the company.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 12:25 IST

