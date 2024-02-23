English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 11:09 IST

Paytm moves nodal account to Axis Bank: Impact on Customers

The decision to shift the nodal account follows regulatory concerns and operational adjustments for Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL).

Business Desk
Paytm
Paytm | Image:Paytm/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Paytm in focus: Digital payments platform Paytm has initiated a crucial transition by relocating its nodal account to Axis Bank, impacting millions of its users. The strategic move, aimed at ensuring uninterrupted operations of key services such as Paytm QR, Soundbox, and card machines, comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) March 15 deadline.

Image Credits: ANI

Advertisement

The decision to shift the nodal account follows regulatory concerns and operational adjustments for Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL). 

With the RBI's directive prompting Paytm to expedite the migration process for its extensive user base, the company, boasting over 300 million users and a network of 10 million merchants, faces the challenge of executing a seamless transition while maintaining its market dominance.

Advertisement

A Paytm spokesperson mentioned, "The migration of the nodal account to Axis Bank, via the opening of an Escrow Account, will ensure uninterrupted merchant settlements as usual," as per media reports. 

Industry insiders suggest that the migration process could span between three to six months, while Paytm's pursuit of a third-party application provider (TPAP) licence from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) aligns with its goal of sustaining digital payment capabilities, particularly through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Advertisement

Discussions are underway between Paytm and major banking entities like HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) to guarantee uninterrupted UPI services for users. 

Financial performance

The payments aggregator's losses narrowed to Rs 253.6 crore in the December quarter, from Rs 323.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Paytm’s revenue rose to Rs 2,137.90 crore, from Rs 1,980.3 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.  

Advertisement

The company’s Earnings per share (EPS) stood at -4 during the quarter, from -5 in the same quarter a year ago.

The company's stocks have plunged by over 48 per cent in the past month after the RBI suspended Paytm Payments Bank’s operations, citing persistent non-compliance with RBI rules.

Advertisement

As of 10:43 am, shares of Paytm were trading 1.18 per cent at Rs 392.95 per share, on Friday.

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 10:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

10 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

13 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

13 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

13 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

13 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

13 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

14 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

16 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kashi Saw Positive Development Heights, Says PM Modi in Varanasi

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Rehan Ahmed flies back to England due top personal reasons

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: What a debutant! India seal 3rd wicket

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  4. Haryana Cops Withdraw NSA Charges Against Protesting Farmers in Ambala

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

    Lifestyle19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo