English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

The enablement of pre-sanctioned Credit Lines by banks through UPI will empower businesses and consumers alike, PayU said

Business Desk
PayU NPCI
PayU and NPCI collaborate for Credit Line on UPI | Image:Republic Business
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Fintech firm PayU has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for its merchants to accept digital payments via credit line.

The ‘Credit Lines on UPI’ feature integrates the functionality on the PayU application.

Advertisement

As per the NPCI, “Pre-sanctioned Credit Line at Banks through UPI” is a financial offering for the lending landscape for consumers as well as businesses to access pre-sanctioned credit lines from banks. 

In 2017, PayU entered the consumer credit segment with LazyPay, an alternate lending platform which offers credit solutions at Point-of-Sale. 

“With over 380 million UPI users gaining easier access to Credit Line, the next big wave in digital payments is expected from credit. The enablement of pre-sanctioned Credit Lines by banks through UPI will empower businesses and consumers alike, fostering India’s financial inclusion agenda,” PayU said in a statement.

Advertisement

PayU also said it will be sharing information about relevant identifiers related to the type of credit the consumer has undertaken, such as pay-later, personal loans, etc. with merchants for them to form growth strategies and come up with relevant offerings.

Swaroop Kulkarni, Vice President for Products at PayU said, “Our partnership with NPCI to accept pre-sanctioned Credit Line on UPI underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our merchants and financial flexibility to our consumers.” 

We will continue to work cohesively with ecosystem enablers to further democratise credit access in India and focus on building customised products for stakeholders, Kulkarni added.

Advertisement

PayU has partnered with about 60 per cent of e-commerce merchants, and offers over 100 local digital payment methods, data insights and affordability solutions across offline and online channels for over 5 lakh merchants in India.

PayU is the payments and fintech business of Prosus, a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world. It competes with the likes of Pine Labs, Stripe and Razorpay.

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

an hour ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

12 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

13 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

13 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

13 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

14 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

14 hours ago
Actor Ajith

Ajith's Tribute To Vetri

14 hours ago
Ferrari

Ferrari unveils new car

18 hours ago
Australian toddler showing his batting

AUS toddler GOES VIRAL

20 hours ago
Karan Kundra

Karan-Tejassvi Spotted

a day ago
Isabelle Kaif Spotted At Bandra

Isabelle Spotted

a day ago
Karmaa Calling

Karmma Calling Cast

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Meets Fans

2 days ago
G-Eazy

G-Eazy In Mumbai

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rakul Preet Singh Spends Her Valentine's Day With Fiance Jackky Bhagnani

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. PayU partners with NPCI, rolls out Credit Line on UPI for merchants

    Business News17 minutes ago

  3. Adani Green begins 551 MW power generation at Khavda RE park

    Business News17 minutes ago

  4. Street Vendor's 'Pepsi Momos' Create Social Media Frenzy

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP Demands Mamata's Resignation; Sec 144 Imposed

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement