Rapido FY23 revenue: Bengaluru-based ride-hailing platform Rapido, renowned for its bike taxis and auto aggregation, has reported a substantial threefold surge in revenue for the fiscal year 2023. The company's revenue from operations reached an impressive Rs 443 crore, marking a substantial increase from Rs 144.7 crore in the previous fiscal year. However, alongside this revenue boost, Rapido experienced a widened loss, soaring by 53.6 per cent to Rs 674.5 crore.

This significant increase in losses is attributed to a substantial rise in expenses, which escalated by 96.3 per cent to Rs 1172 crore in FY23 from Rs 596.9 crore in FY22. The largest contributor to these expenses was the category of incentive and related charges, representing 44.15 per cent of the total expenses and surging by 142 per cent to Rs 517 crore.

Rapido's deliberate strategy to strengthen its foundation by almost doubling its expenditure to assemble a robust team is evident in its financial performance. The company's employee benefits expenses rose by 93.3 per cent to Rs 206.8 crore, making it one of the major costs.

Despite the widened losses, Rapido's total revenue, including interest income from current investments amounting to Rs 39.2 crore, reached Rs 497.4 crore in FY23. The startup derives its revenue from offering bike taxis, autos, and delivery services, supplemented by subscriptions and marketing income.

Investing in Growth

Rapido's increased spending is directed toward strengthening its team and expanding its offerings, including its recent foray into the cab industry. The startup's growth trajectory is supported by a recent Series D funding round, securing $180 million, with Swiggy leading the investment alongside TVS Motor Company.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of Rapido, expressed enthusiasm about the firm's performance in FY23, citing overwhelming response from partners and customers as a testament to its meteoric rise. The startup now operates in over 100 cities across India, offering bike taxis, auto-rickshaw rides, and two-wheeler rentals.

Despite the widened losses, Rapido remains optimistic about the future, leveraging its recent funding to fuel key initiatives, recruit critical positions, expand channels, and fortify its digital presence with the release of an app.

As Rapido embarks on this expansion journey, its strategic decisions, including the recent introduction of Rapido Cabs, are poised to shape its future in India's competitive ride-hailing landscape.