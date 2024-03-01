English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Razorpay records Rs 7.2 crore profit, revenue rises to Rs 2,279 crore

The Tiger Global-backed fintech had recorded Rs 7.3 crore profit in the previous fiscal, while its revenue was Rs 1,481 crore in the same period last year

Business Desk
Razorpay
Razorpay | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Razorpay FY23 results: Fintech platform for business and payments banking Razorpay has recorded a flatline in profits at Rs 7.2 crore in FY23, at about a 1 per cent fall in profits.

Revenue from operations for the Bengaluru-based B2B SaaS startup stands at Rs 2,279 crore, a 53 per cent rise as opposed to Rs 1,481 crore in the FY22 period, the company’s financial statements reflect.

Advertisement

Razorpay, which is backed by the likes of Tiger Global and Y Combinator, has likely gained majorly on its revenue from payment commission fees, which it sources from online payment services.

As per Razorpay’s financial statements filed in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs accessed via PrivateCircle, the company invested Rs 638 crore in employee benefit expenses, standing for salaries and other employee payouts, which is about 28 per cent of its total expenses at Rs 2,238 crore in the current financial year. 

Out of this,  Rs 65 crore was  ESOP costs settled by the company in non-cash equity.

Advertisement

Finance costs for the company stood at Rs 5.7 crores. Notably, the company spent Rs 36 crore in the purchase of property, plant and equipment.

Razorpay received the payment aggregator license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in December last year, which allows for it to onboard new partners.

The company is in the process of shifting its domicile to India, as per reports. It has raised over $800 million across six rounds, at a valuation of $7.5 billion as of December 20, 2021. The company also plans to go for an IPO in the coming two years.

Advertisement

Razorpay this month achieved yearly total payment volume (TPV) of $150 billion, and also unveiled an AI chatbot.

Razorpay was co-founded in 2014 by Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, competing with the likes of Cashfree, Pine Labs and Stripe.

Advertisement

The company has made 8 acquisitions including Ezetap, ThirdWatch and Opfin.

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 20:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

3 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

3 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

3 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

3 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

3 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

4 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

4 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

6 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

12 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

12 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

12 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

12 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukesh Ambani, Nita Greet Guests At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  2. WPL 2024 live score UPW vs GG: UPW begins the chase

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  3. National Security at Stake? Congress Downplays Blast at Rameshwaram Cafe

    India News25 minutes ago

  4. Biden: Civilians Killing Near Aid Truck Complicate Gaza Ceasefire Talks

    World26 minutes ago

  5. Rihanna's Team Set To Perform At Anant-Radhika's Pre-wedding Bash

    Entertainment27 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo