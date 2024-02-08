Advertisement

Salty funding: Salty, a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brand targeting Gen Z and Generation Next, has announced the successful closure of its seed funding round, raising a commendable sum of Rs 5.4 Crore. The funding was led by prominent investors All in Capital and Anicut Capital, with strategic participation from Suashish Diamonds, JK Group, and other notable angel investors.

Image: Salty

Founders' vision

Image: (From left) Sonaal Goel, Twishaa Gupta, and Kanishka Garg

Founded in 2022 by a trio of college friends – Sonaal Goel, Twishaa Gupta, and Kanishka Garg, Salty aims to offer a fresh perspective on fashion jewellery. Their designs, characterised by uniqueness, chic aesthetics, and functional appeal, resonate strongly with consumers seeking distinctive and expressive accessories.

Funds to fuel expansion

The newly acquired funds will play a pivotal role in driving Salty’s expansion efforts, primarily focusing on team augmentation and the launch of an exciting new product range. The brand is steadfast in its commitment to providing high-quality and affordable fashion accessories to its discerning consumer base.

Kanishka Garg, Co-founder of Salty, expressed the team’s enthusiasm, stating, “The funding is not a mere financial milestone but a testament to the hard work of our team and the unwavering support of our community. We aim to achieve Rs 40 crore annual revenue run rate in 2024 and expand our design range to include over 3000 products.”

Advertisement

Investor confidence

Ajay Anand, Partner at Anicut Capital, shared his excitement about backing Salty’s vision, saying, “We are excited to back Salty’s vision of bringing high-quality and affordable accessories to Indian consumers. Salty has shown exceptional efficiency in its one-year journey. We believe that Salty has the potential to become a key player in the e-commerce and jewellery space. We look forward to collaborating closely with the Salty team to achieve their ambitious goals and contribute to their continued success.”

Advertisement

Industry recognition

Ashish Goenka of the Suashish Group echoed similar sentiments, stating, “We were impressed by the team and think that this venture is aligned with the emergence of fashion accessories as a category today’s generation is in tune with. The team has created unique designs demonstrating that they have a pulse on what younger generations want.”

Advertisement

Having marked over a year in the industry, Salty has rapidly emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing accessories brands, boasting the fulfillment of over one lakh orders. The brand’s success story is underscored by its approval into the Startup India Seed Fund program and a community of 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Digital transformation

Salty is poised to deploy the raised capital to fuel several key initiatives strategically. These include recruiting for critical positions, expanding channels, and fortifying the brand’s digital presence with the release of an App, propelling them towards the ambitious milestone of becoming a 100-crore company in the next few years.