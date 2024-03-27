Advertisement

In a push to expand India’s education technology to the Middle East, Delhi-based online tutoring platform Ziyyara Edtech has fextended its operations to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the company said on March 27.

As part of the expansion, Ziyyara aims to bolster 10,000 students with high-quality, accessible education, stemming from flexible and effective learning solutions growing in demand in the region.

The partnership will enable access to certified teachers, including native English speakers and UAE natives from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Cambridge and International Baccalaureate (IB).



Kavita Sharma, Co-Founder of Ziyyara Education said, “Our platform provides students with

the freedom and customisation they need to succeed academically, meeting their changing

needs in education today.



It is estimated for the total number of Indians in UAE at 3.5 million.

India and the UAE in November 2023 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for enhancing cooperation within their respective educational institutions, to foster stronger ties and promoting several forms of collaboration like student and faculty exchanges, joint research initiatives, curriculum design, and active participation in educational events.

During his November visit, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said over 100 CBSE schools are functional in the UAE, and they “are soon going to open a CBSE office here.”



In 2023, edtech platform PhysicsWallah had expanded to the Middle East with the acquision of UAE-based company Knowledge Planet to expand to the MENA (Middle East and North African) region.



It is estimated for the global EdTech market, which was likely at about $133 billion in 2023, to grow upwards to $433 billion by 2030.

According to the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), 2024 holds out the promise of a wave of collective upskilling for stakeholders in the education ecosystem, the growing use of AI-based edu-solutions, and more AI-generated educational content.