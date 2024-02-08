Advertisement

Kisankonnect fundraising: Kisankonnect, the innovative agro-startup backed by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, has successfully raised Rs 31 crore in its pre-series A funding round. The funding, led by Green Frontier Capital (GFC) and with significant participation from Dhanuka Agritech Limited, marks a pivotal moment for the fully integrated fresh produce agro-startup.

Vivek Nirmal, Founder and CEO of Kisankonnect, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "We are pleased to partner with GFC and Dhanuka and other ESG Tech-focused investors in our journey of strengthening our community of farmers."

Advertisement

The funds raised in this round are strategically earmarked to expand climate-smart agriculture interventions with their 5,000 farmers and enhance fresh-produce supply chain technology. Kisankonnect is also set to establish new farm stores alongside the existing ones in Mumbai and Pune.

Nidhi Nirmal, Co-founder and Business Head, highlighted the company's commitment to evolving customer service. "Earlier, we reached our consumers through our mobile app. Now, our farm stores service our customers with even fresher produce."

Advertisement

The innovative startup is known for its unique tech-enabled, temperature-controlled, and fully traceable supply chain, ensuring swift delivery of sorted and graded fresh produce to consumers in Mumbai and Pune. This approach significantly reduces wastage and ensures fair prices for both farmers and consumers.

Sandiip Bhammer, Managing Partner and Founder of GFC, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating, "Kisankonnect is revolutionizing the field with its dedication to soil improvement, reduced chemical usage, and elevated farm productivity – values that align seamlessly with our mission to champion climate tech innovations."

Advertisement

Bhammer emphasised the potential of Kisankonnect's groundbreaking supply chain to make a tangible impact in reducing carbon emissions in the agricultural sector, concluding, "Teaming up with them excites us, as together, we're sure to make a tangible impact in reducing carbon emissions in the agricultural sector. Brace yourselves for a refreshing, green revolution!"

Kisankonnect's success in securing funding underscores the growing interest and support for sustainable and technology-driven solutions in the agriculture sector.